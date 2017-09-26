Are You Ready For The New Brand Loyalty?

What is brand loyalty to you? Back in your grandmother’s day it probably meant buying the same laundry detergent powder every week at the supermarket. Why? Because that was the one that worked the best and grandma didn’t have time to waste. These days the quality of laundry detergent is all pretty much the same, so how do we differentiate brands if at all? You’re probably more likely to buy a store brand or whatever is on sale or whatever someone recently recommended to you than you are to look for the same brand every week. But does this mean that brand loyalty is dead? Not so fast.

When was the last time you bought a new cell phone? Did you buy the same brand as your last one? Probably so. When was the last time you switched cell phone carriers? It’s probably been several years if at all. Do you buy most of your online purchases from the same e-retailer? You probably do. Brand loyalty isn’t actually dead, it has just experiences some shifts due to the changing retail landscape.

Before the 1950s brand loyalty was all about buying the best. Some products were poorly made so the brands that did the best job won with consumers. As quality leveled off across the board post-WWII, marketers and advertisers took over. Their goal was to set their products apart from all the others in order to garner favor with consumers. Then came things like soap operas and contests, designed to keep brands front of mind with the people who did most of the household purchasing - women.

Then in the 1980s we saw the emergence of loyalty programs, starting with airline miles and car rental loyalty programs as well as credit card cash back. They were widely popular programs, and one man even managed to snag 1.2 million airline miles from a pudding cup promotion by purchasing 12,000 pudding cups. Unfortunately today loyalty programs have jumped the shark - there are 29 loyalty memberships per household currently in the United States, and most customers just don’t care anymore.

So what’s taking the place of the old brand loyalty? Customer loyalty. Customers want to do business with companies that treat them well through excellent customer service and have good business practices, especially environmentally friendly ones. That’s the secret to keeping customers coming back.

It’s easier today to buy things without going to a store than it ever has been in history. Sure, the Sears catalog has been around since the days of the Pony Express, but today you don’t even have to wait more than a couple of days after clicking for delivery. New brands are on level ground with established brands when it comes to getting your product to market. This gives the power to the consumers when it comes to loyalty.