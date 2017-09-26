Are you ready for the winds of change? Why leading with structure doesn't cut it

There once was a man and woman who decided to live in the forest. Having moved from a big city, they decided they wanted to use the materials around them to construct their shelter. They collected twisted branches and built a charming cottage. They were curious to see whether their newly built structure would withstand the elements, and it did, for a time.

Although the winds would shake it from time to time, they believed they had a solid foundation. One day a big storm was brewing, which hit the entire forest very hard. Their structure was no more, simply a pile of materials. They were both distraught by the thought they had lost everything in this storm that came so suddenly, with no warning. When it passed, they tried to collect what they could but everything they had built was destroyed. They sat around blaming the wind for their bad luck. But blaming did not help their current reality.

The man and the woman decided to go for a walk and what they saw was the impact the storm had on the entire forest. It was not just their structure that had crumbled under the weight of the wind and the rain.

They started seeing a new light in the forest because many trees were stripped of their leaves and the sun shone brightly on them. They realized there was no one to blame as the wind was simply passing through in its full force. It was an opportunity to learn, rethink and rebuild.

We are living in incredible times in our history. Our systems are cracking and there are those who are putting all their efforts and energies into providing them with life support. But a powerful wind is coming. It started already, and many of our foundations are shaky, especially when it comes to business. Pouring more programs, initiatives and change will only produce temporary results.

We are partly in the current mess because too often we lead with structure. Our dialogue and introductions of ourselves are structural: where do you work? where do you live? what's your title? who are you affiliated with? Where did you go to school? Do you know this person? What car do you drive? and the list goes on.

Our opportunity is to start with clarity of why we are here and what we are creating, and then move to structure to support it. We have it a bit backwards today. This is where common sense desperately needs to make a comeback.

Our world is in flux, and structures in their current form, whether it is beliefs or a physical structure, will only withstand the force of the winds for so long.

It's time to breath new life in to our creations, and to understand our true purpose in a meaningful way that connects us like no time before.

What happens when all of a sudden everything changes, despite the beautiful plans and expectations you hold, and you find yourself standing in the midst of a once-sturdy structure?

You have opportunity. Your memories are always yours, and the path forward may provide you unexpected experiences you never even imagined. The key is your mindset.

What are the invisible structures, both beliefs and physicality, that restrict you, if any? Why?