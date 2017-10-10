Are You Ready to Find Your Fit with Fitbit’s Ionic Smartwatch?

Over the last decade Fitbit has created unique experiences to help motivate both men and women in their perspective journeys toward achieving personal health and fitness goals. They are changing the technological landscape, yet again, with the unveiling of their latest products, Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Flyer.

The newly designed innovations of Ionic, the brands first smartwatch is equipped with a battery life of up to 4+ days, enhanced heart rate tracking, personalized guided workouts and automatic sleep tracking. Also as a way to check a user’s blood oxygen level, a recently developed SpO2 sensor can gauge whether or not a person maybe prone to sleep apnea.

“With Ionic, we will deliver what consumers have not yet seen in a smartwatch – a health and fitness first platform that combines the power of personalization and deeper insights with our most advanced technology to date, unlocking opportunities for unprecedented health tracking capabilities in the future,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

Photo Courtesy of Fitbit

From contactless payments to specifically designed application galleries solely based on your interests such as Starbucks, Pandora and AccuWeather, essentially, everything you need is right at your fingertips and on a single device.

Adding to the brand extension is the company’s first Bluetooth headphones, Fitbit Flyer, which create the perfect pair, with Ionic. A customizable fit and design offer key features for all-day listening with high impact sound and sweatproof resistance, courtesy of a hydrophobic nano coating.

“As we launch our first smartwatch with on- device music, providing quality wireless headphones to better help users reach their goals is a natural extension of our product offerings. It makes sense for us to bring our unparalleled health and fitness expertise to this space to deliver what our consumers are looking for most: great fit they can count on all day and for any workout, along with high quality sound to keep them motivated,” Park also stated.

Photo Courtesy of Fitbit

Helping to further shape the future of fitness with cutting edge products the company introduced a revamped and re-engineered Wi-Fi smart scale, the Fitbit Aria 2, originally launched back in 2012. With improved algorithms and the ability to recognize up to eight users, family members can share in the unique capabilities of one device.