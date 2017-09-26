Are You the Weakest Link in Your Relationship?

We enter into most relationships ill-equipped.

As young girls, we were brought up on fairy tales which taught us to be soft, but not too soft.

Then, as we grew into women, we were fed masculine words of empowerment so that we could be strong, but not too strong. We became the feelers, the communicators, the connectors, and the care takers of everyone and everything (except ourselves and our own hearts).

He was brought up on cars, trucks and sports. He was taught to achieve, to excel, to drive hard in the direction of what he wanted. When he spoke his mind or challenged others, it was a sign of strength. He was brought up on The Lion King and superheroes, showing him how to be the champion of his own story.

But we never showed our boys as they turned into men how to love, how to share their hearts, or how to communicate; we never gave them permission to feel anything and express emotion (besides anger).

He became the strong one, the provider and the one who didn’t need anyone or anything.

So, we both show up to the relationship with some unhealthy beliefs that we came by pretty naturally.

TWO HALVES NO NOT MAKE A WHOLE…

In addition to some things we learned that don’t serve us in our lives today, there were a whole host of things no one ever taught us:

· We don’t know how to set healthy boundaries or ask for what we need, and he doesn’t know how to ask us.

· We each want to be heard and understood, but we don’t really know how to listen for what’s not being said.

· He genuinely believes that his value is in the providing for his family, when what you really want is to see a glimpse of his heart, his soul every now and again, which he has no idea how to do.

Many times, there is an emptiness in each of us that we keep looking to our partners to fill.

But in relationships, two halves do not make a whole. It makes two halves, two broken pieces attempting to fill in each other’s broken parts or missing pieces - which only fails 100% of the time.

Don’t feel bad. This is not your fault.

When it comes to relationships:

· We all learned a bunch of things that aren’t really helpful to us as grown adults attempting to have lasting, loving relationships with one another.

· And then all the things we should have learned, that would have been really helpful, no one taught us.

THE WEAKEST LINK

In relationships, two ill-equipped halves do not make a whole.

As a matter of fact:

Your relationship together will only ever be as strong as the weakest one of you.

It will only be as healthy as the least emotionally healthy one of you.

So when one of you is carrying either unhealed wounds or false beliefs…

When one of you is harboring emotional baggage or resentments from past experiences…

When one of you simply lacks the knowledge and skills about how to be in relationship with one another in a healthy way…

It limits the combined relationship.

And the marriage (or relationship) will only ever be as healthy as the least emotionally healthy one of you.

That’s why our individual work, our mental and emotional well-being is so important to the health of our relationships. We are 50% of what makes-up the relationship and if we’re not emotionally healthy and whole, grounded in love and truth – both for ourselves and everyone else – then we’re the ones holding the relationship back and we’re contributing to the pain being created and perpetuated.