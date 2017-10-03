Are You Wasting Too Much Time on Shallow Work?

There are two different types of work, and one is almost always better than the other.

How much time do you spend working? There’s no right or wrong answer to this question. In fact, there’s something wrong with the question. It implies that there’s only one type of “work” to be had, when in reality, there are many tasks, activities, and habits that might constitute “work,” and all of them yield different results.

You can think of work as belonging to one of two broad categories, as described by Cal Newport’s book Deep Work:

· Deep work refers to activities in which you are immersed, where your core task has your complete focus and you’re working to accomplish some fixed end goal.

· Shallow work refers to surface-level activities, which might distract us from deep work, such as taking phone calls, responding to emails, or answering instant messages.

Obviously, both types of work are necessary if you want to be successful, but every time you remove yourself from “deep work” to focus on shallow work, you remove yourself from that state of immersion, and make it harder to accomplish what you originally intended to accomplish.

The truth is, most of us are spending a disproportionate amount of time on shallow work, rushing from one task to the next in our constantly-connected digital age, rather than unplugging and focusing on the deeper, creative work we need if we want to be successful.

Try this experiment; track your time throughout the day, noting when you switch tasks, and noting any distractions you might face (even if they’re only momentary). When you’re done, add up the time you truly spent on uninterrupted deep work, and the time you spent on shallow work. You’ll be surprised how you’re allocating your work day.