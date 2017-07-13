Are Your Front-Line Employees Equipped to Connect with Your Customers?

By Bill Sanders, Principal and Sr. Consultant with Roebling Strauss

Altimeter, A Prophet Company, released a new report this week by Charlene Li; Experience Strategy: Connecting Customer Experience to Business Strategy. Two key findings immediately caught my attention because I had just experienced it done correctly today by Giegerrig.

First, the top two responses regarding the ideal customer experience were “Fast responses to questions or complaints” and “Can find the information I need quickly.” Charlene considers these “table stakes” priorities. Both of them reflect the reality that speed is now a competitive advantage.

Second, when asked “what (consumers) think prevents companies from providing the ideal customer experience,” the top two responses were “Lack of employee training” and “They value profit over customers.”

Since I've addressed customer service failures in the column in the past, I'd like to highlight a brand that got it right.

Geigerrig manufactures a Hydration Engine, which is a pressurized hydration bladder that outdoor enthusiasts use to stay hydrated. I replaced a non-pressurized bladder about three years ago for a backpacking trip and have never looked back. However, over time, things wear out, and parts get misplaced in-between trips, so this morning I went to their website to see if I could buy a replacement part.

It was immediately clear on the site that they didn't sell that particular part as a stand-alone, nor did any of their resellers, so I emailed their customer service about the issue, inquiring as to where I could purchase the part. In less than an hour, Max Gyllenskog had emailed me back with availability, pricing, and how to place my order. He introduced me to Brandy Uhrig, who took my order and promised it would ship today. So far, so good, but nothing to write home about – just good solid customer service.

It turns out that Max's information was out of date. Geigerrig now makes that part as an element of an entire pack system on a 1:1 basis. Brandy called me back not to let me know that she couldn't fulfill the order, but to say that she went out to the warehouse, found some older versions and then texted me photos to make sure that they met my expectations. Furthermore, since they weren’t in the system, she sent them to me as samples. And they went out today.

While I couldn’t find the information that I needed quickly on the website, it was quick enough to find the customer service email. I received a rapid response from Max, and it was clear from Brandy’s actions that she valued me and my needs over some profit metric or her list of things to do today. If I was a satisfied customer based on the product before, I’m now a fan based on my customer experience.

I can’t speak to training, only the result. But based on my conversation with Max, I’d be willing to bet that I would have received the same service even if Brandy had not been involved.

My parting question to you is this: How many Maxes do you have on your team? How many Brandys? More importantly, what are you doing to train and support them in their efforts to build relationships with your customers?