Argument for and Against Fitness and Activity Trackers: Are they Worth the Dime?

Since being introduced, wearable fitness trackers have become all the rage. Today, it seems as if everyone is donning one of these devices either clipped to a belt or worn on the wrist. And those who use them are ready to talk until their mouths dry in favor of these gadgets. They’ll tell you the weight they’ve lost as well as the number of steps they have taken each day.

But these devices don’t come cheap. Research shows that they range from $50 to $250. Given the prices, many people who haven’t started using them wonder if they really are worth the money. So are they? We look at the benefits viz-avis the cost of these gadgets.

Arguments for Fitness Trackers

Count Your Steps

Just about every fitness tracker has an accelerometer, which is simply a devices that measures the rate at which something changes. Through this tool, the tracker is able to count how many steps you take and measure your movements from up and down or side to side.

Check Your Vital Signs

Many fitness trackers are fitted with a heart rate monitor that measures your pulse, both while at rest and when exercising. Some are even able to detect your level of respiration as well as the skin temperature. Combining this data with your pulse rate, fitness trackers will figure just how much you are working out.

Measure Other Movements

The more fancy ones also contain various sensors for tracking movement. For example, these trackers can use a gyroscope to determine where you are standing, sitting or lying down. A barometer can use your altitude to figure out the number of flights you’ve climbed. Lastly, a small GPS unit can track your location.

Monitor Your Sleep

One other advantage of fitness trackers is their ability to keep track of how well (or not) you are sleeping. Through detection of motion when you are lying down, they can tell when you wake up, when you are lightly asleep or when you are in deep sleep.

Track Calories

There are fitness trackers that use your heart rate to keep track of the calories you burned during the day. Some also feature an app that allows you to record the number of calories you consume. This enables you to track your caloric intake against the calories burned to assist with weight loss.

Arguments Against Fitness and Activity Trackers

Steep cost

Research shows that a good tracker can cost you anywhere from $50 to $250. While you can get one for less this amount, the truth is that the cheaper models aren’t very good. Their price depends on the number of features they have. So expect to pay more depending on the features.

Obsession with Numbers:

Those who are against these devices cite obsession with numbers as the other problem. This may lead you to concentrate too much on numbers at the expense of how exercise is making you feel.

Final Thoughts