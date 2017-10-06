In an interview published this week with the Coveteur, Ariana Grande reflected on the horrific attack that claimed the lives of 22 people after her concert in Manchester, England, in May of this year.

“I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as [what] we’ve been through,” she told the website. “So ... [tour] can be a lot. Calling it off and going home was not an option.”

Two days after the incident, Grande did cancel a few dates on her Dangerous Woman tour, giving her team a chance to “further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.”

However, she returned to the stage on June 5 for a benefit concert in Manchester, which raised money for the victims of the attack and their families. On June 7, she resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris.

“The message of the show was too important,” Grande told the Coveteur. “For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show.”

Grande performed hits like “Side to Side,” “Be Alright,” “One Last Time” and “Dangerous Woman,” but it was her strong message that made the biggest impact.