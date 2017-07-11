A 22-year-old man allegedly threatened over Facebook to “attack” an Ariana Grande concert that took place in Alajuela, Costa Rica, over the weekend, leading to his detainment in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Authorities tracked the suspect, a Colombian citizen, using the IP address associated with the threat, head investigator Walter Espinoza told The Costa Rica Star.

“The original threat was in the Arabic language and indicated that there could be a situation of danger or an attack at the concert. It was a very sensitive situation,” Espinoza told local media, according to CBC.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Espinoza noted it was possible the suspect’s comments were a “joke,” but authorities felt the need “to verify whether or not there is a real threat, because this is a very sensitive situation and it could lead to a tragedy.”

Grande went through with the Sunday concert in Alajuela, where security officials directed attendees through three separate security checks to get inside, each performed by a different group: Costa Rican police, private security and Grande’s own security team.

Grande’s team has been on high alert since an attacker at one of her shows in Manchester, England, killed 22 people in May. Two weeks later, Grande returned to Manchester for the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert.