We’re already counting down the days until the March 17 premiere for Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor and Dan Stevens.

Then we saw the latest teaser trailer at the Golden Globes, which featured Watson singing. And now, we’re even more excited because there’s speculation that Ariana Grande and John Legend may be recording a duet for the soundtrack.

Although nothing is confirmed, fans first started buzzing about the possible music collaboration this week when Grande posted a rather ambiguous Instagram picture that tagged John Legend and the “Beauty and the Beast” social account. What’s more, the caption is a rose.

🥀 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

The picture was also regrammed by the “Beauty and the Beast” account, which makes this all seem even more real.

We hope we aren’t getting our hopes up!