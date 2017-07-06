Ariana Grande Remembers Youngest Victim Of Manchester Attack

A devastating attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in May left 22 people dead, and the youngest of those was Saffie Roussos, just 8 years old.

Saffie would’ve celebrated her ninth birthday on Tuesday, July 4, according to the Manchester Evening News. In honor of that special day, Grande remembered her in a recent Instagram post.

“I love you Saffie, we’re [thinking] of you baby,” the singer wrote, adding a birthday cake emoji.

Andrew Roussos, Saffie’s father, recently told the BBC that he spoke with Grande at the One Love Manchester concert in June, which raised millions to help those affected by the attack.

“All she could say to me was, ‘I’m sorry,’ and I said, ‘You’ve got nothing to be sorry for. You made Saffie so happy with what you do,’” he told the outlet.

Saffie had attended the Grande concert with her mother, Lisa, and 26-year-old sister, Ashlee Bromwich. Lisa reportedly had multiple surgeries as a result of the attack. She was also placed in a medically induced coma, but has since woken up and is said to be improving.