Ariana Grande And Seth MacFarlane Have A 'Carpool Karaoke' Scare

Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane got together for an episode of Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” series and, judging from the preview released Tuesday, these two make a pretty great musical team.
In the two-and-a-half minute clip, the “Side to Side” singer and “Family Guy” creator belt out the Broadway classic “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors.” Fittingly, the duo is joined by a mysterious, animated plant resembling a Venus fly trap sitting in the back seat.
At one point during their in-car performance, MacFarlane quickly hits the brakes, causing the car to jerk forward ― but that doesn’t stop anyone from hitting their notes.
Once they finish, Grande jokes, “We almost died! But the belting was more important!”
“I like that we didn’t skip a beat,” she adds. “That is what comes from being a theater person. You stay in it!”
Grande also shared a tweet Tuesday morning about the episode, teasing the moment. “When Seth low key crashed the car and kept belting,” she wrote.
Check out the episode preview above.
