Ariana Grande And Seth MacFarlane Have A 'Carpool Karaoke' Scare

That doesn't stop them from belting a classic show tune.

By Julia Brucculieri

Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane got together for an episode of Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke” series and, judging from the preview released Tuesday, these two make a pretty great musical team. 

In the two-and-a-half minute clip, the “Side to Side” singer and “Family Guy” creator belt out the Broadway classic “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors.” Fittingly, the duo is joined by a mysterious, animated plant resembling a Venus fly trap sitting in the back seat.

At one point during their in-car performance, MacFarlane quickly hits the brakes, causing the car to jerk forward ― but that doesn’t stop anyone from hitting their notes. 

Once they finish, Grande jokes, “We almost died! But the belting was more important!”

“I like that we didn’t skip a beat,” she adds. “That is what comes from being a theater person. You stay in it!”

Grande also shared a tweet Tuesday morning about the episode, teasing the moment. “When Seth low key crashed the car and kept belting,” she wrote.

Check out the episode preview above. 

