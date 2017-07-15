Ariel Winter Shuts Down Body-Shamers Saying She's 'Squeezing' Into Shorts

Body-shamers, Ariel Winter is going to keep this short: Do not talk about her shorts.

The “Modern Family” star, known for shutting down gross body-shamers critical of her outfits, had to do it once again. This “small rant” reportedly comes after trolls lashed out at Winter over a picture of her with her “squad.”

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Squad nights are supposed to be fun. This squad night turned ugly, however.

People Magazine reports that after posting the photo critics started saying Winter’s shorts were too small, and she was “squeezing” into them.

Well, the actress isn’t just going sit around and listen to that nonsense.

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts,” Winter wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it.”

“I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone,” she said. “I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl.”

“My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine. Please leave young women alone,” the actress added. “We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!!”

Unfortunately for the haters, Winter has posted plenty of other summer pictures, too. And she’s not suffering in turtlenecks in those either.

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:11am PDT