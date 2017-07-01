CRIME
07/01/2017 06:25 am ET | Updated 0 minutes ago

'Multiple Victims' After Shooting At Arkansas Nightclub, Police Say

The incident at the Power Lounge in Little Rock is not believed to be terror-related.

By Lee Moran

Authorities say there are “multiple victims” following a shooting at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The shooting occurred at the Power Lounge venue at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning following what “appears to have been a dispute at a concert,” police said.

It’s not currently clear how many people were injured, nor their condition.

Little Rock Police said it did not believe the incident was terror-related. There is no immediate information on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Shooting Arkansas Little Rock, Arkansas
Subscribe to Breaking Alerts.
Don’t miss out — be the first to know all the latest news.
'Multiple Victims' After Shooting At Arkansas Nightclub, Police Say

CONVERSATIONS