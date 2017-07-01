'Multiple Victims' After Shooting At Arkansas Nightclub, Police Say

Authorities say there are “multiple victims” following a shooting at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The shooting occurred at the Power Lounge venue at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning following what “appears to have been a dispute at a concert,” police said.
It’s not currently clear how many people were injured, nor their condition.
Little Rock Police said it did not believe the incident was terror-related. There is no immediate information on the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CONVERSATIONS