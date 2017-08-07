Arkansas Inmates End Prison Takeover; Guards OK

Six inmates at a maximum-security prison in Arkansas temporarily took control of part of the facility Monday, trapping three guards, after stealing an officer’s keys, according to several reports.

The inmates at the Tucker Unit prison, 30 miles from Little Rock, snatched the keys from a correctional officer and used them to take control of an area around 3:30 p.m. local time, the state Department of Corrections told local outlets. A little more than three hours later, the department announced the situation had been resolved.

Three correctional officers were trapped in the area at one point, local ABC affiliate KATV reported. A Fox 16 News reporter said around 6:30 p.m. that two of those officers had been released.

Earlier, officials told the station they had been in contact with the inmates, and conversations were moving in a positive direction.

Corrections Director Wendy Kelley told Arkansas Online the officers were unhurt.