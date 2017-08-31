Arlina Allen: The HOW of Recovery: 3 Principles That Can Help You Break Free of Addiction For Good

Arlina Allen

Changing your behavior to be more productive is one thing, but changing your behavior to save your life is quite another. Especially when those behaviors are chained to destructive addictions.

When it comes to breaking free of the most challenging of all behaviors, addiction, Arlina Allen knows what she’s talking about. Arlina is the podcast host of The ODAAT Chat Podcast and writer from California. She hit bottom around drugs and alcohol in 1994, and decided to seek help. Arlina says that what started out as the worst thing that could have happened, turned out to be one of the best.

Over the last 23 years, she has been on a journey of self exploration and recovery that has introduced her to a new way of life. She has discovered many amazing teachers, and developed many priceless friendships and relationships, including that of her husband of 20 years.

Since then, she has not only stayed sober, but helps others by sharing stories of hope and recovery on her podcast.

Here are 3 key principles that she has put into practice to break free of addiction, and has witnessed countless others do the same along the way.

These 3 principles are the HOW of recovery:

Honesty Open mindedness Willingness

Honesty

In order to identify a solution, there first needs to be an admission there is a problem. When you are struggling with addiction, it’s easier said than done.

Arlina describes just how scary the admission is. “It feels like you are being asked to give up the love of your life. The one and only thing that brings relief, if only for a moment. Addiction is like being tied to the thing you love the most, that’s also killing you.”

However, being honest about what’s actually happening is what leads to a change in behavior. She says this often comes when you receive “the gift of desperation.” From that place everything can change.

Open mindedness

“When the student is ready, the teacher appears”—Lao Tzu

Having an open mind means that you become teachable. If all your best ideas got you to this point, maybe it would be helpful to be open to new information from others that have been there and recovered? It’s about really looking at what you believe, and challenging assumptions.

There are so many people with wonderful and magical stories of transformation. When we are open to new ideas, new hope can emerge.

Willingness

“Doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result, is the definition of insanity.”—Alcoholics Anonymous

Until we are willing to take action and actually DO something different, nothing changes. Being willing, desperately willing, can be the catalyst you need to take suggestions that might seem weird or pointless. Sometimes it comes down to throwing out contempt prior to investigation, and finding the support to take suggestions, and experience some new outcomes for yourself.

“I have spoken with hundreds of people who have recovered from their addiction. Some have even shared their stories on my podcast. The one thing we all have in common is we asked for help.”—Arlina

Conclusion