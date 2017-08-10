On March 2nd 2015 we set off on a journey around the world. We spent 2.5 years traveling through 41 countries on 6 continents (clocking up 240,000km in the process). Before leaving, we decided to spin in each and every location, and now, after sifting through all the clips, we have created this compilation video, called “Around The World In 80 Spins”.
