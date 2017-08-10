How Far From Home, Contributor Two creatives. One wanderlist. Zero reasons to stay at home. See how far we can get, traveling #rtw

Around The World In 80 Spins

08/10/2017 09:39 am ET

On March 2nd 2015 we set off on a journey around the world. We spent 2.5 years traveling through 41 countries on 6 continents (clocking up 240,000km in the process). Before leaving, we decided to spin in each and every location, and now, after sifting through all the clips, we have created this compilation video, called “Around The World In 80 Spins”.

