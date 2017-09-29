Australia is planning to create its own space agency, but there is a big but about what it might be named.

Or should we say “butt.”

On Monday, the Australian government announced plans to create a space agency in order to get its share of the booming space aeronautical industry, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

By Tuesday, there was a website for an organization called Australian Research and Space Exploration ― or “ARSE” for short. And, yes, it’s selling T-shirts with the logo.

The website might look and sound official to a passing observer, but, alas, ARSE has nothing to do with the real Australia space agency, which has yet to formally announce its name.

The most exciting time in Australia’s history has now been announced. It’s now time for us to understand and explore our universe #space_aus pic.twitter.com/2kLIaUxfJd — Space Australia (@space_aus) September 26, 2017

The ARSE website claims the organization’s strategic long-term plan “is to support the development [and] implementation of advanced space technologies, [and] growing our local space industry.” Its mission statement claims Australia is “in a unique position” to capitalize and invest in space exploration.

The Irish Examiner reports that said the lack of an official .gov.au web address is the first sign that ARSE has a dubious connection to the actual Australia space agency.

The other clue is the backside of one of the t-shirts being sold on the website: “That’s one giant step for man, one giant leap for down under.”

The unidentified team behind the website told both The Examiner and Mashable that ARSE is an independent campaign to promote Australia’s space program.

Then the puns came full force.

“We urge the public to get behind a new space program that will explore the deep unknown,” the site told The Examiner.

So, no, ARSE isn’t really the name for Australia’s space agency, but some people don’t want to let that dream die.

Any missions planed for Uranus? — Citizen of Nowhere (@wfaler) September 27, 2017

You couldn't think of any other acronym? — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) September 27, 2017

A name that's easy to remember but slightly unfortunate... — weatherwatch (@universewx) September 26, 2017