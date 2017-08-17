Art Erasure: 21st c. Iconoclasm

The Arts are our bridges, between Man and Mankind.

The Arts chronicle Man and Mankind though history. As history is constantly in flux, being changed and added to as Time moves forward, society and our individual and collective perspectives - and memories - are also constantly being adjusted and re-skewed as new “victors” take their ever-changing places at the proverbial top (to which we are wired to aspire. For better or worse, it is an inherent part of the survival of our species.)

The Arts manifest themselves in the works of men, women and groups of people who craft their personal legacies in their production. Like children, our works hold the potential to serve as placeholders for us, they speak for us, they record our moments in time, place and society.

The erasure that has reached a high point in Buzz - which is the combination of news + social media - addresses specifically the removal of Confederate-era based statues depicting notables. First off, they are the handiwork of one or a group of artists who labored to produce a work for which they were hired. To be able to make a “living” as an artist, in this case as sculptor, is a classic and commendable calling. Let us not destroy the artistic works of others because we do not like, agree with, or accept them. That is iconoclasm. I ask to go one step farther, for behind every work, there is a patron. Let us not erase the history that collaboration represents, even if we do not like, agree with, or accept it. That is censorship.

When iconoclasm, this erasure of works of Art, is linked to mass movements based on any current/contemporary ideology/perspective, it is a retroactive, censorship based banning, a whitewashing of our collective history that must be protected: We must be able to look back upon ourselves - literally - so we can talk about it, learn about it, ultimately evolve from it. Erasure in history - Kristallnacht, the Iconoclastic Riots, the persecution of progressive and creative endeavor that was too new to be comfortable to the masses and/or those in power at the time (Galileo), the destruction of ancient Middle Eastern cities and temples, is Mankind’s “one step back.”

The way I see society evolve is, as the old quip goes, Two Steps Forward, One Step Back. Like a spiral, thanks to the physics of time and our place in it, it does crawl in a forward direction. But I write this now to add my voice as an American citizen: It should not include us now, at this time in our history, to support a new era of iconoclastic rioting.

Instead, commission artists to create more statues. Encircle, for instance, those Confederate Generals with compass point-placed figures that catch us up visually with the rest of the story as it stands at this moment in time - remembering that in a few years and decades, this time will too be relegated to a past and be subject to scrutiny.... Let us organically and constructively add layers through the Arts to relegate older works to appropriate places without censorship or destruction. In that process, we find new impetus to support the Arts, which we need as much as ever.

Likewise, if this erasure is followed through to a logical conclusion, it must also include the banning/removal of literature, motion picture films and music. If we must, under the ever-thickening blanket of politically correct policing, vet artistic endeavor and its acceptance and by its 1) pleasant, non-intrusiveness and 2) virtue - well, guess what? Our museum walls will be empty, our town squares will be barren, our music channels will fall silent.

Let us not, at least in our Country, in fifty year’s time talk of the Iconoclastic Riots of 2017, and all that was lost forever because of them.