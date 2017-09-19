There is no denying that Artificial Intelligence is drastically transforming the world around us. From Amazon’s Alexa to Apple’s Siri, AI is not a phenomenon of tomorrow but a reality of today. It was always inevitable that AI would eventually work its way into the workplace and it is predicted that by 2020 AI will replace 16% of American jobs alone. This is a startling figure considering Roomba, the first robot used in homes, was only designed in 2002. But what industries are going to be most affected by the AI revolution?

A radical change is already evident in the customer service sector. Chatbots are now the most popular way of providing around the clock service for customers. Unlike a conventional call centre, a chatbot never sleeps, it never needs to go on a lunch break and it never gets impatient with its customers. Services such as Slack are already widely in use, incorporating chatbots into everyday communication. Also, chatbots are set to be found more frequently in the workplace, due to the announcement that over 100 million Microsoft Office 365 commercial subscribers will have access to them at no extra cost. Overall, the forecast figures for the impact chatbots will have on customer service is alarming. According to research conducted by Gartner, AI will power 85% of customer interaction services by 2020. This means that the entire customer service industry will be almost exclusively powered by AI in just two and a half years.

However, AI will also become an increasing presence in the white collar jobs of lawyers and accountants. For example, LawGeex is an existing AI review platform that analyses legal contracts. The platform is able to read a contract it has never seen before and compare it to a collection of similar contracts it has seen in the past. Just like real lawyers, LawGeex remembers what contracts it has a read in the past for future reference. Furthermore, at the heart of the success of platforms sauch as LawGeex is the role of cloud testing, particularly in relation test automation. This is a service that cloud and crowdtesting companies such as Testbirds are market pioneers in, ensuring that these automated services are operating in the correct way.

AI developments like LawGeex are not something the legal profession is turning a blind eye to. Reed Smith, one of the largest law firms in the world, recently launched a test with RAVN ACE to compare a large quantity of legal documents. The results were ‘favourable’ and the platform was able to process the data in ‘minutes’ instead of the ‘days’ is took its human counterparts. Currently, this type of implementation is not widespread. However, drastic change is set to occur between 2020-2025 and the Deloitte Insider has estimated that up to 40% of jobs in the legal profession could be automated in the long term.

Accountancy is also set to be radically transformed by AI, with an emphasis on machine learning. AI will eliminate the mundane tasks of number crunching accounting by learning algorithms and minimising risk. This can be applied to everything from compliance to data collection, streamlining the overall level of efficiency. Despite these drastic changes, accountancy firms have been able to adapt to the use of cloud technologies in the past and there is no reason why AI cannot be integrated in a similar fashion. Yes, AI will eventually control the statistical side of accountancy. However, this will simply pose more of an emphasis on the structural elements of business development and encourage the emotional intelligence side of accountants to grow. Oxford University’s 2013 projection that 94% of accountants will eventually be replaced by robots is undoubtedly a harrowing one. However, the industry will simply see a growth in jobs in business development and a reduction of those in statistical analysis.