Artistic Endeavor With Dallas Shaw

AS THE ILLUSTRATOR TO MEGA FASHION BRANDS LIKE CAROLINA HERRERA, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, AND DONNA KARAN, DALLAS SHAW IS NO STRANGER TO STYLE. WHICH IS WHY WE TAPPED THE TALENT TO DRESS UP HER NASHVILLE HOME USING SOME OF HER FAVORITE PIECES FROM VIYET. SCROLL DOWN FOR A BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT HOW SHAW USED TWO DIFFERENT MIRRORS — AN ETCHED VENETIAN BEAUTY AND A MINIMALIST BRASS NUMBER — TO CREATE TWO COMPLETELY DIFFERENT, YET EQUALLY FASHIONABLE LOOKS.

Tell us a little bit about your background. How did you get involved in fashion illustration? I went to school for illustration and worked for Disney right out of college in the animation building. As I got older, I knew my heart was in the fashion/lifestyle industry, so I used my talent of drawing to break into the industry and it’s been an adventure ever since. My first project was with DKNY, and within a year, I was working with all of the top designers; and as years went by, that grew to beauty and travel clients as well.

You just came out with a book, The Way She Wears It. What was your motivation behind publishing this book? What do you hope it teaches your readers? I didn’t grow up in the fashion industry, so when I began working with designers, I felt unsure of my wardrobe, my overall style, and myself. I thought I had to follow some sort of rules if I wanted to be accepted since stylists were always trying to make me into this or that. When I realized that fashion wasn’t scary and I could genuinely wear whatever I wanted, everything changed. My confidence, my rates — everything just came into its own when I understood my style and started living in it. I hope the book encourages readers to find their own personal style, mix up their closet and have a little fun.

What is your favorite piece of furniture or accessory in your home? Mirrors are my favorite home accessories and they are often so overlooked. Most people end up buying a plain rectangle and hanging it for function, but I think mirrors should act equally as a piece of art. I like art deco vintage as well as Venetian pieces because of the unique edges. The huge Viyet piece in my space is a Venetian mirror, and it takes up wall space as well as really brightening and opening up the room when light reflects off of it.

What emerging trends (fashion or design) are you loving in 2017? I love that people are finally beginning to mix prints a bit more in both fashion and design. I’m an artist so I’ve always loved it, and have been hoping everyone else would soon be equally comfortable with color and print pairing.

You’re constantly creating beautiful works of art — where do you find your inspiration? I’m really lucky that I’m surrounded by the most talented people and the most beautiful clothing/ designs / showrooms / ateliers daily — how could you not be inspired by that? I am so inspired by the visuals in the style industry, so my job always keeps me on my toes creatively. Really just wish I had more time.

What have been your favorite projects to work on? I am currently working with St. Regis Princeville, Kauai on a wedding project, which I love… b/c Hawaii.

Who would be your dream to illustrate for? I think Gucci would be great, love what they are up to right now… Isabel Marant, too. Good stuff.

How has your style evolved over the years? I’m no longer in a specific style category like “minimal” or “ feminine”. I mix everything up that I like, and I’m just comfortable with that.

Being one of the most sought-after fashion illustrators in the industry, what advice do you have for others who want to start their own creative career path? Do it. Just start somewhere. You have to give it a shot to see if you enjoy it, you can’t just dream about it, you have to take some initiative.

Describe your style in 6 words or less. Genuine, Creative, Kind.