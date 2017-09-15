Artistic She-roes

During my recent trip to Italy, I saw many beautiful pieces of art, few if any created by a woman. Women have made significant contributions as artists in a variety of fields even if their names are not necessarily known by the public at large. This column profiles some amazing women potters and sculptors. Match the woman with her accomplishment:

_____ 1. Considered “the greatest maker of Indian pottery alive”, she sparked a renaissance in Hopi ceramics.

_____ 2. A writer and ceramic artist who specialized in enamel on copper.

_____ 3. An abstract ceramicist, she taught at the University of Chicago after leaving her native Germany and studying in England.

_____ 4. The first professional African-American sculptor of either gender, her sculpture titled Forever Free is housed today in the Howard University Gallery of Art.

_____ 5. A resident of the Pueblo of San Ildefonso in New Mexico, this potter pioneered black-on-black ceramics, classified as fine art.

A. Edmonia Lewis

B. Nampeyo

C. Maria Montoya Martinez

D. Jade Snow Wong

E. Ruth Duckworth

The first professional African-American sculptor of either gender, Edmonia Lewis was orphaned at age five. With help from her brother, she matriculated at Oberlin College in 1859. In 1863, she moved to Boston and began studying sculpture. She made and sold medallion portraits which generated enough funds for her first trip to Europe in 1865. She settled in Rome but returned to the U.S. several times for exhibitions. Her renown was such that President Ulysses S. Grant sat for a portrait in 1877. One of her most famous pieces, Forever Free, which was completed in 1867, is today in Howard University’s Gallery of Art. She tended to sculpt historically strong women; her surviving statues of Hagar and Cleopatra demonstrate this style.

A Hopi-Tewa potter who lived on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona, Nampeyo spent much time during her early years with her grandmother, who was a potter. With the establishment of a trading post in 1875, Nampeyo found a market for her ceramics. By 1890, she was using Hopi, Zuni and Rio Grande Tewa designs and elements in her pieces as well as yellow colors and designs from prehistoric Sikyatki pottery. Several of her pieces were procured for the U.S. National Museum. She became a cultural photo-symbol used by The Santa Fe Railroad and Fred Harvey Company to attract visitors to the Southwest. In addition, she and her family members exhibited ceramic production both at the Hopi House in the Grand Canyon and in Chicago. Nampeyo was considered “the greatest maker of Indian pottery alive.” Nampeyo taught her family and other First Mesa women how to make the pottery, leading to a true renaissance of this art form.

Like Nampeyo, Maria Montoya Martinez learned pottery from her family members, especially her aunt. A resident of the Pueblo of San Ildefonso (about 20 miles north of Santa Fe, New Mexico), Martinez is credited with making Native American pottery fine art. Historically, her people had made pots that were used for food storage, cooking and ceremonies, but after the railroad was completed, inexpensive alternatives became available. Martinez elevated the pottery such that it was beautiful and purchased as objects of art. She pioneered the black-on-black design that featured matte-black over polished black in the 1910s. Pieces of her art can be found at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

The renowned author of the book Fifth Chinese Daughter (she was the fifth daughter of a family that immigrated to California from China) Jade Snow Wong was also an artist who specialized in enamel on copper pieces. Her work was exhibited in juried shows in the 1940s and the Metropolitan Museum of Art purchased one of her enamel bowls in 1947. Her first one-person exhibit occurred in 1952 under the auspices of the Art Institute of Chicago. A major retrospective of her work was organized by the Chinese Historical Society of San Francisco in 2002.

Born in Germany, Ruth Duckworth left the country in 1936 to escape Nazi restrictions and studied art in England. Wanting to study each of drawing, painting or sculpting (as Michelangelo had done all three), she became particularly interested in ceramics. In 1964, she was offered a teaching post at the University of Chicago, and eventually settled permanently in the U.S. Her primary art form became abstract ceramics, many pieces of which are untitled. A retrospective of her work opened in 2005 at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City. A documentary has been made on her life.

