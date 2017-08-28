Artists To Be Listening To Right Now: A Definitive List

I will admit it. I am no music critic nor do I have any sort of snobbery when it comes to the artists I believe one should be listening to. However, I do believe that when you find a group of artists whose songs truly make you feel— and I’m not talking mushy emotion stuff— I feel obligated as a music lover to share.

The world is bleak right now folks. We have Nazi’s running around throwing fists all over the country, a major hurricane just tore its way through Houston and continues to cause damage, and nuclear war seems all but inevitable. Which is why in the spirit of this negativity and all I want to share my top nine artists I think you should be listening to as of the sweet summer of 2017. Some of them you may have heard before and others who may have not. So here we go.

1. Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness (cover photo): This guy. I don’t even know where to start. He came out with the most life-altering, gut-wrenching song a few years back called Cecilia and the Satellite and I just about lost it when I first heard it. This guy is unashamed in his feelings for those he loves, but his most recent album, Zombies on Broadway, really showcased his flare for the strange and techno. Just watch his music video for his single “So Close.” Whatta guy.

Song of the Moment: “Don’t Speak For Me (True)”

@chancetherapper AKA Lil Chano From the 79th

2. Chance the Rapper: Now I was late to the game when it comes to Mr. Chance the Rapper. I’ll admit I was not feeling the rap music until I did some research and hip hop and rap and discovered the blessing (no pun!) of Coloring Book. This guy has some of the most profound lyrics I have heard in a long time. Just dissecting his song “Blessings” is enough all on its own. His music, though, is quite literally the type of music that when it comes on when you’re driving in your car who have to turn up and jam out to— even if you don’t have all the words memorized. Chance makes you feel good and soulful.

Song of the Moment: “Angels” ft Saba

3. Harry Styles: I’m thankful to the gods above for allowing Harry Styles to go solo— this dude was being held back! Now don’t get me wrong I am a huge fan of One Direction, but I am so glad Harry has written and released an album of his own music because it is a gift. Many are calling his music rock and I’m timid especially after about .2 seconds into his first song “Meet Me in the Hallway.” I get a more indie folk vibe from his debut solo album. If you’re still not sold— and a string quartet is more your cup of tea— give his final song “From the Dining Table” a listen.

Song of the Moment: “Only Angel”

@harrystyles and @thejapanesehouse Styles (Left) and Amber Bain (Right)

5. GEMS: I first heard “w/o u” on the “Before I Fall” movie soundtrack and my soul literally left my body in the opening seconds. These two have created some truly moving music that really just makes me feel like I am living in a fantastic rainy day. I truly admire musicians that can transport me to a different setting and that is exactly what GEMS does every time I listen to their music.

Song of the Moment: “Scars”

6. MisterWives: I’ve been a HUGE fan of MisterWives since 2014 and I was really amped up about their new album “Connect the Dots” and I was not disappointed. Their songs are a little more “in your face” than the popular “Reflections” track that gained them attention. However, the thing I LOVE the most about a band or artist is how eloquently they craft an album filled with different sounds all throughout. This is something MisterWives has done an incredible job of on their newest album. If you don’t believe me listen to “Coloring Outside the Lines” and then “My Brother” and then come back to talk to me.

Song of the Moment: “Machine”

@MisterWives and @GEMS_band MisterWives (top) and GEMS (bottom)

7. Dua Lipa: Raise your hand if you’ve heard the insane track “Scared to Be Lonely” and still find yourself head-banging to it months later? Yep, thought so. Well, that’s how I, and like a million other people, were introduced to Ms. Dua Lipa. What a talent she really is on her new album. I mean she really has a unique voice, almost Ellie Goulding-like unique, that it’s really hard to describe how perfect her music is. Nonetheless any song that can get me dancing like a maniac in my car or while I’m out and about is good in my books.

Song of the Moment: “Genesis”

8. James Gardin: I stumbled upon James Gardin on Twitter and I am undeniably thankful for this stumbling. He’s relatively new on the musical scene, but just by perusing his Twitter you can tell that he isn’t new at this music thing nor does he lack confidence and motivation. He has all sorts of mixes of his music on Spotify to give you a different mood, but his lyrics are so potently true and honest. I, for one, cannot wait to see what comes next.

Song of the Moment: “Black Boy Blush” (Produced by Ess Be)

9. Michigander: I had the fortune of interviewing Michigander last year and I am really glad I was introduced to this fella. He goes by the name of Jason Singer but is clear that he has an amazing band behind him. His most recent jam “Fears” has me feeling some type of way when it comes on. Buckle your seat belts though as a new song “Stolen” is set to come out tonight!

Song of the Moment: “Mexico”

@michiganderband @JamesGardin and @DUALIPA Dua Lipa (left), Michigander’s Jason Singer (top), and James Gardin (bottom right)

So, what are you waiting for?