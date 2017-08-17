As a historian, you hereby have my permission to pull down monuments.

I promise you’re not ruining history. Honestly, this is one of those ideas that, as someone who works in this field, I never would have come up with on my own, but since it’s now been repeated by the President, I guess it’s worth addressing. I suppose I might be the wrong kind of historian to give permission to do so - there are lots of ways to divide history into fields, but one major division is material versus intellectual history. Material historians study things - objects, clothing, art, buildings -, while intellectual historians study written works - books, journals, letters, sermons -, and I fall on the intellectual side. However, there’s a fair amount of interaction between the two sides, and I’m pretty sure most material historians would agree with me when I say that monuments just aren’t great at teaching history.

There are some monuments erected for the purpose of teaching the general public about history. These are usually plaques, which inform passers-by about a historical event or the relevance of that spot to a historical figure. However, historical plaques are arguably also an out-dated form of public history. A century ago, there weren’t many options for teaching people history on the spot - public education was spotty, and local history might not be taught outside of the local region, so historical plaques were one of the few ways to convey it. They were also short, impossible to update with new information, and prone to bias, particularly because they often weren’t paid for by the government. Many were simply purchased by the local wealthy people as a sign of their wealth, so they also got to decide what the plaque commemorated - if your local rich person was interested in obscure whaling history, or was super racist, or just obsessed with squirrels, congratulations, so was your local public history! Today, however, we have much better options for public history - everyone has the internet and smartphones, and we can provide a much wider range of unbiased information about what they encounter in their day-to-day world.

However, none of that has to do with monuments in the traditional sense, as in massive physical structures that serve primarily as decorative accents, in particular statues of rulers or military commanders. Rulers have been constructing statues of themselves for millennia, and although these are sometimes commissioned after major historical events, most historians would agree that their primary purpose is not to educate the public about those events. In the case of statues, they serve as visible reminders of the rulers themselves, effectively extending their own rule indefinitely - stone and bronze last (nearly) forever, and so while the ruler himself dies, his rule over the land can continue as his stone double stands resolute in a city square. Other monuments were similarly erected to signify a ruler’s power and importance - the Romans were particularly big on this, with Roman emperors building public bath houses, amphitheaters, and the Emperor Hadrian simply building six-story-high arches in cities he conquered. Again, the commissioning of these monuments was sometimes tied to a historian event, but the historical relevance was quickly lost, firstly because the construction of the monument could take years, and secondly because the sheer scale and grandeur of the monument often took on a life of it own. To take more modern examples, most people probably don’t know the history behind the Eiffel Tower or the Taj Mahal, and I would guess few Americans know if the Statue of Liberty, perhaps the most identifiably American monument, was commissioned for a specific historical event (if you’re curious, it wasn’t - it was gifted to America by France for no particular reason, although it was roughly tied to the American Centennial, and actually the original inspiration for its creation is disputed).