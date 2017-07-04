As a Woman, What Is It like to Pursue a Career as a Scientist?

What is it like to be a female engineering (or STEM) professor? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I’m not a professor, but I am a senior scientist in a STEM field in which many of my colleagues are engineers by training. I’m in Australia, and experiences may be different in other parts of the world.

I find myself in circles with different demographics, depending on the topic at hand. When I am working on aquatic ecology or biological oceanography, I find a pretty equal mix of men and women, though the upper ranks are usually dominated by men. When I am discussing modelling, especially physical modelling such as hydrodynamics, it is normal to find myself in a room with eight or nine men for every woman. When I look at the ranks of senior leaders in my large organization, I see mostly men.

This doesn’t bother me on a personal level, though it bothers me as an issue. I am as comfortable among men as I am with women, and my hobbies (such as boardgaming) are also often hobbies dominated by men. I have never been the victim of harassment or objectification at work, and I feel that my colleagues treat me as an equal.

This is not to say that more subtle forms of discrimination are not in play.

I have chosen not to have children and I think that does make my path a little easier than that of female colleagues who do have children. Academic and research careers are demanding, and it is often expected that you will be able to work longer than standard hours and be available to travel away from home frequently or for extended periods. Many men can leave some of the household chores and most of the child care to their spouses, especially during crunch times, and many women can’t. Women who have children also usually need to take at least some time out while their kids are babies, and in the early stages of a career, this can make it harder to rack up the number of publications and research grants that are required to get a strong start in academia. Research organizations and funders are starting to make some attempts to allow for this time, but there is a long way to go.

Senior leaders in academia can sometimes be rather “alpha”: aggressive and domineering. Soft-spoken people and women (soft-spoken or not) may find themselves spoken over or not listened to in these contexts. I don’t think this is unique to academia or to STEM, however — you will encounter this almost wherever you go.

All in all, I think STEM careers are very rewarding and satisfying for women as well as men.