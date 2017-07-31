As a Young Person Who Wants to Get Into Politics, What Should I Know?

What advice would you give to young people who want to get into politics? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Ben Ray Luján, Chairman, DCCC & U.S. Representative from NM-03, on Quora:

The most important piece of advice I can give to young people who want to get into politics is: Do it!

Never has it been more important to step up, stand up, and make your voice heard in our political system. We need people who are passionate about the issues impacting everyday Americans, to get involved and make their voices heard.

If there’s not a clear path, don’t be intimidated or deterred. In my family, my mom worked in the local school district, while my dad was a union ironworker before entering public service. I even had a stint dealing cards at a casino! Everyone has their story that got them involved in politics. The important thing is not to forget about those values as you continue your career. Find what it is you are passionate about, and follow that passion, whether it leads you to Washington, your state capital, or a related field.

Anytime the stresses of Washington become overwhelming, I think back to the hardworking New Mexican families that are counting on Congress to advocate for their interests. People do not want a government handout, but they do want a government that puts working families first, and focuses on creating better jobs, better wages, and a better future.

Also, do not be turned away by the rancorous debate that can take place in Washington. For the most part, everyone is trying to do their part to help Americans succeed. We may disagree on policy, but we need people who value community and want to see everyone succeed.