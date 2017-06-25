As Brexit negotiations begin I am digging in my heels

History repeats itself “first as tragedy, the second time as farce” wrote Karl Marx, mocking how we make the same mistakes as he chronicled Napoleon III’s coup that mirrored his uncle’s monstrous rise to power. I was reminded of this repetitive swing of history – the inevitable capacity for humans to err – whilst reading a passage of Winston Churchill’s ‘A History of the English-Speaking Peoples’ on the decline and fall of Sir Robert Walpole, the first and longest-serving prime minister, who managed a twenty-year period of peace in the early-eighteenth century.

“Walpole’s name angered many and inspired no one. The country was bored. It rejected squalid, peaceful prosperity. Commercial wealth advanced rapidly. Trade figures swelled. Still the nation was dissatisfied…All that was keen and adventurous in the English character writhed under this sordid, sleepy Government.”

The country got its wish of adventure: Walpole was ousted and Britain, keen on new foreign endeavors, was plunged into the War of the Austrian Succession. Soon the country realized that they weren’t so keen on the change on offer: fourteen prime ministers sought to steady the ship in forty years, useless battles were entered and poor administration set the stage for the rise of William Pitt the Younger, one of Britain’s greatest prime ministers.

Switch Walpole for Cameron and Churchill’s description of eighteenth century Britain paints a picture of the country today. General prosperity and stable government were questioned for change for the sake of change. Somehow the country was bored with steady growth and generally improving public services, and little heightening of inequality. If there is anything that links Brexit, the recent UK general election, the elections of Obama, Trump and Macron, a new populism, it is this desire of “change”; that basic human desire to see something new every so often, to shake things up. History repeats itself. But what “change” is now on offer now that we are on this road to Brexit?

Well, it is not clear. I was resigned on the type of Brexit – that Theresa May would have received a significant mandate for her desired form of Brexit; leaving the single market and customs union; that “no deal is better than a bad deal.” But the election result, where the Conservative party lost their parliamentary majority, now offers a route out; a glimmer of hope for this ardent Remainer, who still believes that the UK will be less prosperous, less influential and more divided as a result of Brexit. A route to a softer Brexit is in the ascendency. This was caused by higher than average election turnout of young people, who see Brexit as a challenge to their futures; that only 18% of former UKIP voters voted for Labour; that the swing to Labour was particularly large in Remain constituencies; and that many people, including me, saw that voting for Labour, with its mixed messages about Brexit, was a way to soften it. There is now talk of Germany offering single market membership after the German elections later this year or that the UK would stay in the customs union for a protracted period of time – both better outcomes in my opinion than the version of Brexit proposed by May before the election. But as I have argued in the past, if staying in the single market or customs union is chosen then the UK will retain the benefits of those structures but have no control over their direction – a loss of sovereignty. Then there is a case to reconsider Brexit completely.

Since the vote one year ago the benefits of remaining in the EU and the costs of leaving have crystallised. Unless we remain in both the single market and customs union the UK will face at least worse barriers to trade with Europe. The attractiveness of our country to immigrants, who fill vital roles, has diminished, with the NHS facing a 96% drop in nursing applicants from the EU. Leaving the customs union means we will lose access to EU’s existing bilateral free trade deals with over 40 countries including Canada and South Korea, meaning that we will have to run faster to stay still. The technical adjustments companies will have to make are becoming more apparent too: recently I spoke with Americans who were visiting their company’s London office and they described how their firm has to consider things from amending invoices to changing the location of servers to comply with data laws, an increased cost of doing business in the UK. And the benefit of being in the EU becomes clearer every week: for example, from last week every UK citizen will no longer have to pay mobile roaming charges when they travel within the EU, at least until we leave. All the while, the government is consumed by Brexit, inevitably reducing focus on the issues that are so important to every citizen, highlighted, if they ever need to be, by recent events – security, policing and housing.

But, you know, I need to “get behind” Brexit. I have “lost”. I have been told on Twitter that now that Article 50 has been filed I need to “move on”. We should all “pull together”. Like somehow my support will help Britain achieve a better negotiation in the councils of Europe, similar to the absurdity of improving the chances of Andy Murray winning Wimbledon by shouting at the TV.

Funny that Eurosceptics think that Brexit is axiomatic, but since Britain’s accession to the European Economic Community (the predecessor to the EU) in the 1970s they never stopped “banging on” about Europe. All the progress our country has made since in terms of prosperity, enhanced international standing and the extraordinary renaissance of London, still the same monomaniacal focus on Europe. They never gave up their cause, but they are telling Remainers to do so.