As Deathcore Metal Band 'Fit For An Autopsy' Continues It's Reign, Guitarist Patrick Sheridan Also Transforms Into a Healthier Lifestyle

The New Jersey-based deathcore metal band Fit For An Autopsy has solidified themselves within the top ranks of the genre. Formed in 2008, Fit For An Autopsy has gone through line up changes, parting ways with longtime vocalist Nate Johnson in 2014, but that didn’t stop the progression of the band. In early 2015, after Greg Wilburn of the band Devastated stepped in temporarily on vocals, Fit For An Autopsy announced the addition of Joe Badolato as their new front man.

Looking back to the initial years of Fit For An Autopsy, like many bands do, they were just trying to figure out who there were. "The struggle was in figuring out what the most important thing when writing music,” says guitarist Pat Sheridan about what sticks out about the early years of the band. “Was it what people wanted to hear or what we wanted to hear or what the labels wanted to hear? Ultimately, we realized we weren’t going to be happy unless we made ourselves happy. We just went with our gut and did what felt good to us. “

As the years went by, guitarist Will Putney would become one of the most sought-after producers in metal music having worked with the likes of The Acacia Strain, Body Count, Thy Art Is Murder, and Northlane, among many more. “It’s a blessing and a curse,” says Sheridan about having Will Putney in the band. “It’s a blessing because the dude gets it. He writes amazing music. He pushes you really hard. Its also a curse because he writes amazing music and he pushes you really hard and he pushes you beyond your limits.”

One of the biggest changes to come through the maturation of Fit For An Autopsy came from Patrick Sheridan. At one point almost topping out around 400 pounds, Sheridan, who is married with a now seven-year-old son, decided that he needs to do something about his health and the transformation would begin. “It’s been a really long process,” explains Sheridan. “I’m still a big guy. I was killing myself, unhealthy eating, and having bouts of depression. Not only because of personal things that we all grow up with, but just being depressed about my weight and feeling I couldn’t do anything about it. About a year ago, I really just strapped myself into my diet. It was insane how fast my body started to change. I started going to the gym. That showed even more change. I just slowly kept pushing and pushing until I sit where I’m I now.”

The key to Sheridan’s transformation has been setting a regime and sticking to it. Eating healthy on the road can be hard, so he always preps certain foods before he leaves. He tries to stick to a diet and work out at least 4-5 days per week, hitting Planet Fitness when available. If a gym is not available, he carries dumb bells in the van with him and tries to stick to his own circuit training regime.

As the time as gone by the past year, Sheridan is continually seeing the results. The looseness of his pants. He can see his face looking thinner and a more pronounced chin line. He went from a size 52 jeans to a size 34 and also lost a shoe size from a size 13 to a size 12. He can see that his arms and hands are becoming more muscular and lean. These results only motivation him more. The biggest joy comes when his son can now wrap his arms around him when they hug and he tells his dad “You look amazing!”

One of the main aspects of Sheridan’s regime is what is called “intermittent fasting”. When he wakes up in the morning, he waits a few hours for his first meal. It allows the body to use up what you used the day before and bumps your metabolism up when you do start to eat.

With all the physical results that Sheridan is seeing, there’s a mental aspect that still sticks around like a ghost. “I still see the fat kid in the mirror,” says Sheridan. “Three days a week, I look at myself in the mirror and I’m like this isn’t working. My mind starts convincing myself. When that happens to me, I immediately, no matter what I’m doing, I stop what I’m doing and if I can, I get in the car and I go to the gym.”

When battling weight issues, it’s as much of a mental problem as a physical problem and Sheridan continues to fight the fight during this journey. “I go to the gym and work out and I look at how much weight I can push or how much weight I can pull,” describes Sheridan about the mental factor of losing weight. “I look at the way my body reacts and then I just realize its just your mind tricking you. It’s a disease man. It’s a literal mental disorder where you feel comfort in food. When I was depressed, I would want to eat.”

In changing the way he thinks, Sheridan no longer uses food as a crutch. When he feels depressed, he hits the gym. He’s replacing food with something productive for his mind and body. But most of all, Sheridan says its his family that’s been the main motivation to live a healthier life, “I try to think about my wife and my son. If I die without trying to fix a problem, I’m cheating them. It’s a very dark thing that has a real interesting light at the end of the tunnel. I feel like a different person. My spirit is different. My outlook on life is different. I have a very different feeling for myself.”

Before Patrick Sheridan started this weight loss journey, he was well over 300 pounds maxing out around 400 pounds and at a point where he was giving up on life. Once he started, his first goal was to get under 300 pounds, then the next goal was 280, then down to 240. When I talked with Sheridan recently, he stated that his standing weight is probably between 227 and 230 pounds and his wake up weight is between 222 and 225 pounds. According to his June 25th Instagram post, Sheridan wrote that he reached another goal again weighing in at 220 pounds and 24% body fat before his work out and that his next goal is 185 pounds and 15% body fat.

Throughout Patrick Sheridan’s health transformation, he is still pumping out great music with the members of Fit For An Autopsy. Earlier this year, they released their fourth full-length album The Great Collapse, a brutal metal album stemming from the global anxiety of what our society is becoming. As Patrick Sheridan explains about The Great Collapse, “There’s a lot of things going on in the world right now and in our country and right in front of our faces. That the mood is there. If you can’t look at where we are at as a society and just the current human climate and condition and feel some sort of way, then you’re not playing close enough attention. No matter where you stand as a person or where your political views, humanity is falling apart at the seams.”

As always, the music of Fit For An Autopsy is based on the conditions of humanity, how we treat each other, and the darkness that lives within all of us. But even with that outlook, it isn’t coming from a viewpoint that humanity is outright terrible and hopeless. One of the things the band has learned while traveling the globe playing music was that no matter where you go, everyone is basically the same everywhere. “Everybody wants to the same things,” says Sheridan about what he’s learned the most about being in this band. “They want to be able to live. They want to do the things that make them happy. We’re all being pushed in directions by media and politics and money and all these things. Everyone has the same goals, aspirations, dreams. They want to be happy. They want to live good lives. I always knew that people were good people, but when you see it at such a close reach, you can touch it, its very different.”