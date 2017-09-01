As Hurricane Harvey Moves On, What Now?

This week on So That Happened: in the wake of one of the worst storms in US history, Huffpost national reporter Roque Planas talks to Zach Young about what it was like to report from Houston during Hurricane Harvey and witness the destruction firsthand.

Then, former Texas gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis talks about how Texans are responding to the storm ― and how the state’s politics make a bigger-picture reckoning with the dangers of unchecked urban sprawl difficult.

Finally, Huffpost reporters Marina Fang and Jessica Schulberg talk about Mexico’s offer of disaster aid ― and our commander-in-chief’s perplexing response to the biggest natural disaster of his young presidency.

“So That Happened” was hosted and produced this week by Zach Young. Send us an email at sothathappened@huffingtonpost.com.

