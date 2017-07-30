As It Turns Out, Larry David And Bernie Sanders Are Related!

Comparisons between legendary funnyman Larry David and Vermont Senator/2016 Presidential candidate/all-around-cool-guy Bernie Sanders are legion. For one thing, Sanders and David’s voices sound almost exactly the same; both men lean to the far left in political matters. Heck, Mr. David has even played Sanders on Saturday Night Live on numerous occasions.

But who would have guessed the two men are actually blood related?

Reports The Hill:

In an upcoming episode of "Finding Your Roots," a PBS program in which celebrities learn more about their lineage and history, David learns he has genealogical ties to the senator and former presidential candidate, CNN reported on Thursday.

When asked to what extent they are related, David was less than specific, responding, “like a third cousin or something."

I don’t know about you all, but I find this all quite interesting. Larry David and Bernie Sanders are cousins—actual cousins!

And I sincerely believe that both Sanders and David could use this relation to their advantages. “Curb Your Enthusiasm’s” long-anticipated season 9 debuts this October.

I have no idea what the new season is going to be about, but wouldn’t it be awesome if in future seasons Sanders appeared as LD’s long-lost brother, Bernard?