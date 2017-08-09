As Luxury Watch Prices Rise, One Disruptor Undercuts The Competition

The prices of global luxury watch brands like IWC, Hublot, Jaeger LeCoultre, and Rolex have been skyrocketing for years now. Despite this, it is now easier than ever for consumers to enter the luxury watch market and begin their own collections as new brands move in to provide quality luxury watches for consumers that older elite brands have abandoned.

The watch industry is being disrupted, luxury brands are in financial crisis, and smart watches seem to be slow to catch on. Everyone’s trying to figure out why consumers aren’t buying. “Consumers are just more discerning, with the internet at their fingertips, everything is scrutinized, luxury watch companies can no longer hide behind the mystique of marketing to justify astronomical price tags,” says Elena Morgenstern, a consumer trends analyst based in New York.

The Internet has presented modern luxury consumers with a novel way to engage luxury producers, and it is clear that the market is demanding a robust stratification of prices for luxury items. A whole new category of young, tech-savvy companies are rapidly emerging to disrupt the old powerhouses in the vast and sluggish luxury sector. Warby Parker, Everlane, and Away luggage are all capitalizing on this power vacuum. Now, the same seems to be happening in the watch industry with the appearance of an Italian-style brand named Filippo Loreti.

As the Financial Times reports, rising prices for luxury goods in the years following the global crisis are partially to blame. “Some customers are no longer willing to pay SFr30,000 [$30,000] for something that 10 years ago cost only SFr10,000,” René Weber, an analyst at Swiss private bank Vontobel, told the Financial Times.

Filippo Loreti

In 2014, Lithuanian brothers Danielius and Matas Jakutis were studying design in Italy and business in the United kingdom, respectively. When they decided to shop for a quality timepiece, they were shocked at how absurd the markup could be for timepieces from well-known brands — some watches cost up to 4,000% more than they cost to produce. Such markups might be less surprising when one considers the amount of overhead expenses a luxury watch buyer must pay for at the point of purchase. With extravagant events, multi-million-dollar advertising campaigns, and retail stores located in the most expensive locations around the world, the industry was overdue for disruption. In a bid to democratize access to luxury timepieces, the two brothers set out to disrupt the affordable luxury watch market.

By meticulously studying the product development, supply chain and manufacturing processes of leading Swiss watch brands, they managed to streamline them and produce a watch costing less than $250 with the quality and value of a $1,000 timepiece. “We saw many problem points where we could reduce costs dramatically without losing quality. Everything from product development to suppliers and distribution or promotion and sales,” said Filippo Loreti CEO Matas Jakutis.

Something about their vision clearly resonated with watch enthusiasts. Last year, the company raised more than $5 million on Kickstarter in less than a month, breaking a record as the most-funded time piece project in crowd-funding history. “We focus on using technology, data science, and advanced test & learn methods to make predictions about customer preferences as we develop our products. With our unique method, we form a rich dialogue with our customers to build meaningful propositions and to effectively tell stories online,” said Matas Jakutis.

Filippo Loreti

Adrian Hailwood, director and watch specialist at Fellows Auctioneers, stressed that the ease with which consumers can research watches on the internet has created “demand and discernment in the market.” Filippo Loreti encourages customers to weigh in on potential designs through Kickstarter campaigns and social media to provide real-time input that shifts nuances in design and function.