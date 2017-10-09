"As traumatic as the history has been, we still love our country": Filmmaker Warwick Thornton Talks 'Sweet Country'

Honest, heartbreaking and thoughtful.

Now those are hardly words I would typically use when describing an Outback Western, an action feature set in Central Australia, a film where all the heroes and foes are men. Yet Warwick Thornton is not your typical filmmaker, nor is he your standard Aussie, so the fact that his latest film ‘Sweet Country’ doesn’t fit into any neat little box is perfect poetic justice.

I first met Thornton a couple of years ago when he was in Venice to promote his short ‘True Gods’, part of the project ‘Words with God’ — a collection of films produced by Mexican legend Guillermo Arriaga along with Alex Garcia and Lukas Akoskin. It was an otherworldly experience, that morning’s junket for me, and so forever onward I remember Thornton’s call out that God to him is a woman, “absolutely! In a literal form,” he said then. Reinforcing his point by sharing examples of how his sisters and mother had been his human gods while he was growing up. So of course, I’m biased when it comes to Thornton, I can’t help but adore him — as a filmmaker and as a human being. Most who have met him feel the same way.

Because being human is what Thornton does best, even when he is making films.

Both a celebrated cinematographer and an award winning director — in Venice ‘Sweet Country’ walked away with the Special Jury Price and then at TIFF it received the Toronto Platform Prize from a jury that included fellow filmmakers Chen Kaige and Win Wenders — Thornton is never afraid to tell it like it is. Just this week, after the premiere of the film in his native Australia he simply said, "Sorry, we need to tell you the truth, cause we need to move forward as a country.” Thus letting his work do the talking for him, as it typically does.

At the core of the quiet masterpiece that is ‘Sweet Country’ is the idea that fear creates hatred and that war only feeds more conflict. The men of Thornton film are stuck in a cycle of violence and when they encounter a problem, they solve it with a gun.

In post WWI Australia Sam Kelly, played magnificently by non-professional actor Hamilton Morris, is a middle aged Aboriginal man who works for the preacher Fred Smith, played by the wondrous Sam Neill. One day, the shellshocked veteran Harry March (Ewen Leslie), who’s just moved into the area, comes asking for help to build a fence and Fred “lends” him Sam for the repairs. But Sam’s family wellbeing is threatened and so the two men — Harry and Sam — end up clashing to deadly consequences. There begins a journey through sandy hell for all involved, including the self righteous Sergeant Fletcher, played by Bryan Brown with icy, frightening calm.

I caught up with Warwick Thornton during the Venice Film Festival and loved how easily we fell back into the nearly mystical conversation, with a lot of funny bits, we had started a couple of years before.

‘Sweet Country’ screens next at the BFI London Film Festival and at the Philadelphia International Film Festival.

The film is titled ‘Sweet Country’ and yet we watch the characters work their way through the harshest possible country. When did you come up with this title?

Warwick Thornton: It actually came from David Tranter one of the writers of the film, it’s his family story. It is also my family story, because it’s the story of every Aboriginal family in Australia. His grandfather from the age of 6 to 13 had to look after the watermelon patch. He used to call it “sweet country” that little patch of watermelon was the sweet country. The irony is, all indigenous people probably in the whole world, because of their connection to their land, as hard as it is and as traumatic as the history has been, we still love our country — it’s still beautiful to us. Even though there could have been massacres, and a lot of people died in traumatic ways, some would say “I would never go back there.” But we can’t. You can’t go to have a shower and wash it off.

The last time we spoke it was about a film you made, which within a very short running time revealed how you feel about spirituality. And there are a lot of spiritual hints in this film as well but it’s different because there is also a redeeming Christian factor, which I didn’t see coming at all!

Thornton: You know, there is always a Christian motif in my films.

Are you religious or are you spiritual?

Thornton: Spiritual. Yeah. I believe in any religion that promotes good and caring for other humans whether they are of the same race, religion or not.

Do you believe in the law as well? In the way things can work out legally?

Thornton: No, actually in the last couple of years I’ve really lost faith! Because the law changes, depending on who is handing it out. This is not truth, it’s bullshit. It’s dangerous, law has become a political weapon, used for all the wrong reasons.

Your film has some warnings, even if we know how the story of Australia turned out and it’s not a pretty tale for the indigenous people. We are facing similar struggles in the US right now, with borders and how we label people, etc...

Thornton: That growth of nationalism, it touches on a lot of things. These men coming home from the First World War, they were really quite shellshocked and tortured, that’s happening around the world at the moment. In Australia we have a lot of problems right now with ex servicemen, ex soldiers who are just completely tormented, what they did and what they’ve seen… Refugees… And how society grows in that way — obviously it’s really important to recognize your past so you can make better decisions about your future. The things that are happening in this world right now happened before, but we’ve forgotten for some reason. We always forget.

Why do you think we are so afraid of “the Other”?

Thornton: We’re told to. That’s the problem, because people in fear can be controlled.

Have you encountered people who are trying to stop you from making this kind of cinema?

Thornton: No. I’m a big person. But hey, I haven’t encountered them because I haven’t shown their faces. Racism, the scary thing about it is that it’s all around us but you don’t see it.

What was the challenge of working with the non-professional actors who fill some of the biggest roles in your film?

Thornton: Confidence. We can all act, you know there is no such thing as a bad actor, just bad directors. The absolute genesis of that sentence is that you shouldn’t have cast that person as that character in the first place as a director. It all boils down to casting and the director. You don’t put someone who can’t play that character in that position. You find them another character you suits their persona or they can personally relate to. For me the most important thing with non actors is just confidence. Cause we can all act, we just need confidence to believe and to be able to understand what is needed of that character.

Did it help to have around such wonderful actors like Sam Neill, Bryan Brown and even Ewen Leslie who is a powerhouse of modern Aussie theater acting?

Thornton: Yeah. They were the most beautiful people in the world. That whole idea of confidence, for those people for whom this was their first day on set, the camera is on them and they’ve got dialogue, they were so supportive and understood that. As true human beings… They recognized that and went out of their way to support these other actors. There are films that we make where everyone goes back to their trailer, and they are the last ones on set and don’t talk to anyone else. But that’s not the sort of films I make. I choose people — whether it’s crew or cast — I’d want to go on holiday with.

So it boils down to the director again.

Thornton: Yeah, absolutely. It doesn’t matter if you’re making coffee or you’re lighting the film, you’re just as creative. You have a right as a human being to be respected. There is no hierarchy, I mean there is, it’s my way or the highway! But you try to create a situation where it is, almost like “lets all get on and play and have a camera then go somewhere amazing and then accidentally make a movie.”

So, I hate to put people in boxes, but I know you’re OK with this definition of your work, as part of only a handful of indigenous Australian filmmakers. What is your responsibility as such?

Thornton: We come from an oral background, where memory is currency. The more you knew the better you could choose your path and make better decisions about what you’re doing with the world and with your family — anything. Cinema in a way, literature music, indigenous people embraced that. We are grasping it very quickly and using it to our advantage for our children and the future generations. And the library we are building with our cinema and our music and our literature is going to be a very important thing for us.

You do this one incredible thing in the film, when you have Ewen Leslie’s character close all the shutters before the rape scene. And so we don’t have to watch it. We know and hear what he’s doing but we’re not watching this violence on a woman being perpetrated yet again on the big screen.

Thornton: When I read that scene the first time, I went pale and ill. I hate shooting sex scenes, I’ve never done a rape scene, I just cannot do it. It’s both disrespectful to Natassia Gorey-Furber [the beautiful actress who plays Lizzie in the film] but also to the human race. Is it necessary? And it’s creepy how he does it. I kept denying that scene, even a week and a half before shooting the film, I was completely denying we would do that scene. Then Natassia kept asking me, “what are we going to do?” and was really worried about it. And I thought, OK I have to face up, as a director and face up to the fact that the scene is important to the film. If it wasn’t important to the film I would have ripped the f...ing page out! The day before, after lunch we were shooting somewhere else and I got the DoP to drive me down there. I kept walking around and thought, how are we going to do this, and be respectful to the scene. And this self entitled prick idea that Ewen’s character has, he doesn’t run in and lock the door, he walks in calmly. That’s evil ownership.

The next day we rehearsed it and I told him “take as long as you can.” Literally, when the last of the lights is closed, I told Natassia you just have to sit on the bed, he ain’t going to touch you and nothing will happen to you. But he will make a lot of horrible noises and I’m sorry about that but it’s only one take. And when it ends I just want you to lie there. There was only us on the set, when we shot that scene.