As we recognize National Voter Registration Day, let's also acknowledge that we need to make registration - and voting - easier and accessible to all

Voting is not just a right; it’s a responsibility of our citizenry.

Let’s help those who have been disenfranchised by their marginalization in poverty, age, health, or isolation. Let’s make it easy for people to be engaged and to participate in this crucial process of government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

My son turned 18 a few months ago. Today, in recognition of National Voter Registration Day, he registered to vote. Just days after his birthday, though, he received notification by mail that he had been automatically registered for the Selective Service.

If it’s that easy to pinpoint our nation’s youth who are newly eligible to be called upon for service should the need for a military draft arise, it should be just as easy to call upon all of our nation’s youth for mandatory and automated voter registration. After all, our vote is our duty.

What my son should have received in the mail, and what your daughters and sons should receive in the mail when they reach the age of majority, is a voucher for a fee-free, state-issued, photographic voter identification card. This card should be universally accepted to allow its holder to cast her or his vote in any election in the district. The holder’s address should be displayed right on the card.

In addition to providing identification, we need to pass legislation creating a national holiday in observance of Election Day - a day to recognize, celebrate, and exercise the most important right and duty we have. Let’s close banks and businesses. Let’s encourage those who get the day off to go to the polls and vote. And let’s even encourage them to volunteer. Voter turnout is dismal, and this would be a noble step toward correcting it.

I’m not so privileged that I don’t realize creating such a holiday would not alleviate problems such as transportation to polling places or the plight of hourly or mission-critical workers who aren’t likely to benefit from a day off work just because it’s some other national holiday. However, it would be a start, and it would show good faith.

Mandatory early voting and mail-in ballots for all elections could break down even more barriers. Just think about how many times your poor, elderly, and ill grandmother had someone pick her up and take her to the polls. Often? Consistently? Without even a grumble? Then consider someone without a car, without child care, without elder care, without a family, without a driver’s license, without bus fare, without internet access, without a home, without vision, without legs... Those people fit certain demographics that naturally tend to vote in favor of social programs that provide aid for themselves and people like them. Shouldn’t they have a voice?

I get it. Certain people feel threatened by certain “other” people having access to their right to vote. It's been that way since the three-fifths rule. I know these people probably have convinced themselves in any number of ways to feel justified in having those concerns. I also know it’s morally and ethically wrong to obstruct anyone's right to vote. And it's biased in one direction.