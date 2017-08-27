Asahd Khaled is definitely a contender for best dressed at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The adorable offspring of DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck appeared on the red carpet in the arms of his dad, looking as adorable as ever.

"Love is the key. Love is the answer. Love is the most powerful thing in the world. Love is the solution." - @djkhaled (and Asahd) #VMAs pic.twitter.com/sNiEUWqEsk — MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2017

Fans flew to Twitter to show their affection for the 10-month old’s general cuteness, also praising his custom Gucci suit:

Fashion Icon Alert: Asahd hits the #VMAs in a tailored Gucci suit 🔑 pic.twitter.com/lN0lOgD5Ap — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 27, 2017

Are we going to talk about how Asahd Khaled is far and away the best dressed at the #VMAs? pic.twitter.com/rsu6A7mh9i — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 27, 2017

asahd is best dressed of the night!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VUsuTwTSyR — jellybean jones (@harryhateskale) August 27, 2017

Asahd always lookin fresh 🤗 pic.twitter.com/7rcbNCT71k — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 27, 2017

Many couldn’t help but remark on Asahd’s wardrobe being better than most:

DJ Khaled just said Asahd is 10 months old & is wearing a Gucci suit, meanwhile I'm 25 years old and wearing sweats from Target. Wow. #vmas pic.twitter.com/Jxq1PGBqwb — ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ (@michaelcollado) August 27, 2017

Asahd is in a Gucci suit that's 100 times nicer than anything I have, or ever will, own #VMAs pic.twitter.com/b4e3Vwr9Mm — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 27, 2017

Asahd pointing at everybody like "You Broke" 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zsQ8lOC2Sd — Dimitri Rashaun (@IAmDimitri) August 27, 2017

We’re all hot messes in comparison to this nugget. If Asahd is already wrecking the fashion game at 10 months, we can’t wait to see him at 1 year old.