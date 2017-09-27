U.S. NEWS
09/27/2017 04:04 pm ET

Blue Ridge Beauty: HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Asheville

The stunning North Carolina city made us feel right at home.

By Jenna Amatulli

The third week of Listen to AmericaHuffPost’s 25-city tour around the U.S., kicked off in Asheville, North Carolina.

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city boasts natural beauty and so much more. With its extremely vivacious arts scene and gorgeous architecture, downtown Asheville delights residents and visitors alike.

HuffPost held interviews at 12 Bones Smokehouse and Wedge Brewery, two local haunts much loved by their regulars. Additionally, there was a panel discussion about women’s health and rural hospitals at the Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies. Panelists discussed the many challenges that women face in rural areas, like decreased maternity services and other disparities in accessing health care.

To see a bit of what went on Asheville, take a look at our time there below.

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost visits Asheville, North Carolina, on Sept. 25, 2017, as part of "Listen to America: A HuffPost Road Trip."
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost staffer Meredith Melnick (left) speak to panelists Jacqueline Sitton, Steve Heatherly, Lucretia Stargell, Dr. Beth Buys and Frank Taylor during the "Women's Health & Rural Hospitals" event at Lenoir-Rhyne University's Center for Graduate Studies in Asheville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jacqueline Sitton speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dr. Brie Folkner cries while speaking to the panelists about one of her patients.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The audience filled most of the room during the event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dr. Beth Buys speaks to the audience.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    North Carolina state Sen. Terry Van Duyn speaks with audience members during a question and answer session.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A person wearing a jacket decorated with a Confederate flag passes by on a moped in Asheville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People wait to be interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Asheville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    North Carolina state Sen. Terry Van Duyn is interviewed by HuffPost staffer Meredith Melnick during the visit to Asheville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A Listen to America sign sits outside a video station.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People wait to be interviewed by HuffPost at the 12 Bones restaurant.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Ashlee Lafferty is interviewed by Michael Pace and Marina Fang during HuffPost's visit.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Murals and graffiti cover the walls of many buildings in the River Arts District of Asheville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sarah Grossman (center) interviews Elena Monsour on the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Murals and graffiti cover the walls of many buildings.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A sign for 12 Bones Smokehouse appears across from the HuffPost video activation site in Asheville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Interns from Mission Health take photos of the HuffPost bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Zach Voigt, an intern at Mission Health, escorts Robert Haskins to the bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Local TV station WLOS takes video during HuffPost's visit to Asheville.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Marc Janks speaks to fellow HuffPost staffers Sarah Grossman (left) and Robyn Malcolm.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Murals and graffiti appear on many buildings in the River Arts District.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A street scene in Asheville, North Carolina.

