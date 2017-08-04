Ashley Borders Reflects on Southern Charm Savannah, Reality TV Scrutiny

“You put up walls when you feel like people can’t understand you, even more so when you know they won’t understand you and don’t want to understand you.”

If you watched Bravo’s Southern Charm Savannah and honed in on Ashley Borders’ story lines, you can’t help but know what she means when she says the above words. If you were ever the odd one out, the person excluded from the clique, the rule breaker, the oddball to diverge onto that less-traveled road, Ashley’s words will resonate - even if only a bit. You may feel that you have little in common with the fashion stylist who puts in five hours per week at Delta so she can travel the world. Your own clothing style may be more tailored, more conservative or just way less wild, but there is an Ashley in every one of us. Unless you are too straight-laced to even stoop to reading this, there’s a room somewhere on this earth where you will encounter a critic, whether it is someone who doesn’t “get” your humor, disagrees with your politics or just can’t relate to your personality. The difference between you and Ashley could very well be that you have not been subjected to the glare of reality TV.

“We filmed for almost three months to narrow those down into episodes,” Ashley recently shared in an interview at Bravo’s New York offices, “There’s a lot that people don’t see (because of the time constraints). I actually went and apologized to the editors: ‘you’ve had to see my face more than anyone has had to.’”

Ashley’s behaviors on camera were subjected to analysis by viewers, many of whom were uncertain or pessimistic about the offshoot series to the original Southern Charm(set in Charleston). Some of her cast mates were wary of her unconventional ways (provocative clothing, a game of Strip Golf with an end goal of helping friends who worked in a drag bar) for a Southern woman and scornful of her marriage, which she candidly stated was in trouble. Others had a hard time taking her at her word. They questioned her honesty when she discussed being a fashion stylist and designer because she hadn’t sat down with them to discuss the minimal amount of hours she put in for Delta airlines so she could travel extensively.

Away from the television show, Ashley explained that these “friends” had never really had the lengthy types of conversations that invited this discussion. She shared her passions with them rather than her Delta work because fashion was at the top of her mind. She explains that it wasn’t deliberate and she was candid once they brought up Delta and also taken aback by how it became such a big deal. I can sort of relate to this because I will talk about the things I like and spare my friends the gory details of cleaning my kitchen, wiping kids’ behinds, having to be my own courier who runs to the post office or what my husband said to me when I made the mistake of eating sushi in his car.

While it was no easy feat to watch herself on reality TV, Ashley is the gracious Southerner who is thankful for the opportunity. Right before the finale, she said in her interview, despite everything you may have seen on television, she had reached out to her cast mates to let them know she was having a finale party. The goal of the event was to raise money for charity and she hoped they would attend. A lot of drama had played out between them during the filming and we saw Ashley get fed up with being treated like an outsider. Tempers flared and angry words were exchanged. However, Hannah, Catherine and Louis all made an appearance at her party.

Southern Charm Savannah had significantly lower viewership than the original Southern Charm. So at this point, it’s anyone’s guess if the offshoot will return and be revamped in some way, or if it will be filed away with other Bravo misses like Princesses of Long Island. In either case, Ashley Borders has no regrets about revealing imperfections on camera. “Life is real and nothing is perfect,” she said, “if what was shown could give one person enough strength to say ‘I’m not alone in this struggle,’ then it’s worth it to me.”

She also discussed her work with Rescue.org (which promotes refugees, helping them to get jobs and community support) and with a charity for children with disabilities. Explaining that her parents are physicians who devoted time to medical mission work around the world and one of her three siblings is a firefighter and paramedic, she said: “I grew up with a lot of big shoes to fill. I’m really fortunate to have had these role models. Dennis and I try to be that way for (our son) Izzy, focused on doing things that are better outside of our own little world.”

Following the interview, Ashley spoke with comedian Kate Casey for her eponymous podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey, responding to viewer feedback about what aired on Southern Charm Savannah and her thoughts on marriage and dating.

Kate Casey, Wondery Kate Casey

There are some surprising revelations from this polarizing reality TV character. Some viewers of Southern Charm Savannah may change their minds about Ashley Borders. Either way, no one will walk away from the interview describing her as “boring.”