Ashley Graham Goes Full Marilyn Monroe For New York Magazine

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and Ashley Graham knows it.
The plus-size model went full-blown Marilyn Monroe for New York Magazine’s fall fashion issue, posing in a blonde wig, white gloves, a negligee and some notable sparkle.
Graham posed for a series of sexy photos in the issue, including a wild cover in which she’s pictured with red hair and lots of leopard print.
The glossy calls Graham the “millennial Oprah” for her ability to hand out confidence lessons like they’re a talk show giveaway for the entire audience. It’s also likely due to the groundbreaking “firsts” she’s accomplished in her career this far.
Her wide-ranging successes include countless magazine covers, a co-hosting gig on “America’s Next Top Model,” a lingerie collection and a clothing line, but Graham maintains that it’s her friends and fellow curvy models like Marquita Pring, Precious Lee and Julie Henderson who are helping make a largely exclusive and one-size-fits-all industry much more democratic and inclusive.
“I’m getting a seat at the table we’ve never had before, and I’m also pulling up a couple of seats around me,” she told the mag. “I know this isn’t about me. Just one girl is not going to change the world.”
Maybe not, but we’d say she’s doing one hell of a job at helping to change it.
Head to New York Magazine to read the entire interview.
