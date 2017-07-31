Ashley Hunt - The Heart of A Healer & The Definition of A Survivor

Ashley Hunt Co Founder of Nfinite Strength

I have always believed that everything happens for a reason. Every event, person, and change that we encounter in our life is strategically placed at that exact moment for a reason and with a purpose. - Ashley Hunt

Ashley Hunt hails from Laguna Niguel, her home is now in San Francisco. A kind, giving, and beautiful person. She is the definition of a survivor. I met Ashley 6 years ago. I was on my way to my mother in laws to “fix” something in her house. I am no handyman. I am the antithesis of a handy man. I was using a Tommy Bahama bag as my “toolbox.” A bunch of tools in a travel bag. I was walking next to Ashley, we began casually talking. She went her way, I went mine. Years later I saw her again at a coffee shop. We both remembered one another. That day we ended up sharing our stories with each other. Her story moved me to my core. It changed the way I view struggle, and pain. It opened my heart to the suffering of others in a way I had not experienced.

Ashley lost her mother at 17 years old. A woman she loved unconditionally, whose descibed as being able to light up any situation. Her mom had the ability to make anyone who came into contact with her feel they were the most important person in the room. Ashley’s story is powerful, impactful, and deep. Her’s has been a constant journey to overcome. Tragically at 19 years of age, Ashley was raped by a college aquaintace. Even though the rapist tried, he never broke her. One of the investigating officers interrogated Ashley afterward. He was callous enough to question her integrity. He even said “Why didn’t you run or call the police if you felt like you were in danger.” - Police Investigator

It’s disgusting and degrading when women are judged in these tragic cases. It was Ashley who was violated, however the officers doubted her very truth, and did so directly after the rape. The blame culture that occurs when women are raped or sexually assaulted is astounding. Sadly this is the same scenerio that plays on over and over again around the world in our male dominated society. I am baffled by the officers inability to hold empathy for her during this trying time. After the assault, Ashley lost hope, and she spiraled downward. Her view on life changed dramatically.

Through the struggle she fought to come back from this horrific and life changing event. Ashley persevered. She found solace in her family. Through Spirituality, friendship, her sisters, and father, she found out how strong she was. Ash found that neither her mothers passing, or the assault could define her. Realizing that her’s was an infinite strength, no person or life situation could destroy. Both would change, and guide her. Through this journey she learned the value of hope, and more importantly how to retain it.

In regards to having a purpose, Ash says this...I learned [then] how powerful hope and purpose are to human beings. Without it, we cannot survive. I learned how powerful the mind is and how the body is only the subconscious mind; what we internalize emotionally can be stored away physically. Inconsistency with self-care is just as destructive as no self-care. It is not about our circumstances; rather it is our response that defines us. I lost faith in our justice system during this time and was beyond angry that someone could affect another’s life without any consequence. About her attacker, Ashley says this...You may have shook me to my core, but you did not, and could not break me. Although he may have been physically stronger than me, I would become stronger than he ever could be. I feel blessed that by seeing true darkness, I am able to appreciate the beauty and light of this life.

Ashley believes in giving back to halt others from going through what she did. She even returned to the very State University where the rape took place. She believes in building a stronger community by raising awareness and proceeds for victims of sexual violence by using their retail and monthly bootcamp.

Nfinite Strength

Hunt recently Co Founded Nfinite Strength, alongside her partner and friend Justine Luong. Justine is passionate about empowering others to live a healthy lifestyle. With her education in Neuromuscular Science, and over seven years working as a Corrective Exercise Specialist; she strives to provide the best care to help individuals reach their fitness goals and prevent injuries. Her passion is beyond fitness -- it is to help people realize their full capability of achieving what they believe is impossible.

Nfinite, is inspired by what Ash has fought through. A corporate health & wellness company that specializes in providing safe, efficient, and effective exercises in any work environment. Both founders have a background in Neuromuscular Kinesiology and Corrective Exercise; They and Nfinite Strength believe companies should implement data driven wellness classes that correct and prevent pain from the workplace. Their data continues to show positive results in improving posture, mobility, and decreasing pain. They are highly involved in their community and giving back to various organizations through their retail fundraising. Their motto at Nfinite Strength is - Be the change you wish to see in you and your community. Its a perfect motto that Ashley and Justine embody their wellness and their life’s work by. Anyone can utilize it find to what infinite strength means to them, all the while changing, and strengthening the lives of others forever.

Ashley is a member of our #CNQRCollective she once told me I was a warrior whose purpose in life is to be a living example of what resilience, perseverance, and strength looks like. Frankly, I believe that sentence perfectly describes her, and all the good she does in this world.