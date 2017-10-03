POLITICS
Longtime Gun Owner Ashton Kutcher Says 'Enough Is Enough' After Vegas Massacre

"I'm a hunter and a sportsman but No body needs these weapons."

By Lee Moran

In the wake of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, actor/hunter Ashton Kutcher joined a growing call for stricter gun control laws.

The former “That ’70s Show” star used Twitter late Monday to call on people to pray for the 59 people killed and hundreds injured after 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire onto a crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Check out his series of tweets here:

A host of other celebrities also called for new legislation which may curb future mass shootings.

