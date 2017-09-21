Ask Anita* Get out from behind the computer. Tips for focused networking

Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

The dreaded networking!!!

We know we should do it but it takes time and getting out of our comfort zone to meet new people instead of staying in our home or office, isn’t always easy.

You need to step to the plate if you want to be successful and increase your sales. Take a deep breath and add networking to your business in this way. Here are a few tips to help.

Don’t just join every networking group. Ask what is the target market of their people? Do they have people you are looking for that are interested in your service, product or business? I love meeting new people but it will work for socializing but not networking if you don’t research who your ideal client is and what the networking group stands for. Pen to Paper I say and write down all the areas/organizations you can network and start researching. Eliminate the places that don’t suit you and your business. Put a check to those that sound ideal and a mark for those you would try and see. Most networking organizations will let you try them out a few times before joining. Make sure they work for you first. You don’t want to waste money and time if it is not focused for you. Don’t limit yourself to just networking groups. Focus on partnerships with organizations and people. When you have a well-rounded business you partner with others that you have similar synergies with. In my business AhHa Academy, we show you how to run a successful business with proper strategies and networking and partnerships is one of the areas. Being strategic will grow our business bigger and faster with less wasted time. Take the to call people and organizations. Email and social media is great but nothing like reaching out to someone to get all the answers you are needing to make wise decisions.

