Ask The Thought Leaders: What’s The Future Of Art?

Art, by nature, is a subjective field and frankly, it’s hard to say what does and does not constitute art today. Some people will tell you that a simple TV commercial is art while others would argue that “real” art is something much deeper. My point is, it’s difficult enough to define what it is today, much less speculate what it will be like in the future.

But, you know, the future is kind of our business. So, to catch a glimpse of what artists have in store for us in years to come, we asked a group of industry experts…

What’s The Future Look Like For The Industry?

Prepare to wonder…

Susan Morrow Potje, Owner of the Celebration of Fine Art

“Since the beginning of time, art has been a great connector of people. It’s how humans have expressed themselves, communicated and shared experiences in every society, race and culture throughout history. As such, these intrinsic fundamentals of art – the creativity, connection and communication it delivers –– will never change. But what is changing, and will continue to, is the way in which we discover, connect with and purchase art. Art lovers want richer ways to experience art. They want to be involved in it. I believe we’ll see more experiential installations and opportunities to connect with the artist behind the work. Viewers will increasingly seek opportunities to learn about the story, process and inspiration behind an artwork. And while social networks increase the discoverability of art, I believe the more we are social online, the more we will crave the offline human interaction and storytelling that art delivers.”

Mark Simpson, Founder of Evrywhere

“Art clearly has a future that will continue branch into new forms, including continuing to integrate new technology. Both Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality offer excellent ways to create immersive work, where the viewer can experience the artwork utilising a headset or phone. Augmented Reality artworks will play with your environment, providing extra layers of interpretation and meaning over an existing landscape or real world scenario, playing with your world and modifying it as you look around. Extremely tantalizing from an artistic standpoint. Virtual Reality can take this to the next level, creating a whole new reality that could be interactive and immersive complete with all the sounds and stereoscopic views of a totally imagined space. No matter how you see it (these artistic worlds are increasingly transportable so you needn’t necessarily see them in a gallery) VR and AR artwork will be something to watch.”

Nicholas Laborde, CEO of Raconteur Games

“The future will be determined by bold and ambitious experiences. In 2017, we step back and look at art and say, Beautiful. In 2020, 2040, 2100, we’re going to be walking into that art. Virtual Reality will change the way we perceive and experience artistic endeavors — you might step into the canvas and walk around, or you might find yourself in an exact simulation of the chaos captured on the canvas. Art will transform from static expression into lifelike experiences.”

Paolo Villacarlos, Art Director at Fanrock

“The future involves the viewer in an interactive way like never before. In a space where facial recognition software and machine learning can integrate with open data sources (or social media profiles), the viewing and consuming of art and media will transcend the one-way exchange of information and ideas in favor of a highly customized viewer-specific multi-sensory experience.

Artists have designed with the knowledge that different viewers in a space will have a different spatial relationship with the media, e.g. distance and line of sight. Artists of the future shall craft work that adapts the artistic experience to the different sociocultural contexts that each viewer brings to the table. Anticipation of the breadth of histories creates a new layer where artists of the future can construct parallel realities to be consumed simultaneously.

There are multiple sides to every story. Content creators could potentially spin them all.”

Jacob Fisher, Lead Artist & Founder at studioSPACE

“Over the next decade or so, we’ll see technology change art, but we’ll also see a resistance to the changes that technology brings. In my own work, I use digital projections, LEDs, and other tech to emphasize the physical qualities of my art. As digital art reaches its peak people will revert back to things they can touch and feel. Why? Because social media will continue to drive the art world. And people are more prone to share personal experiences on social media, than they are to share something generic they found in a digital world. Interactive, experiential art will take a greater role in the art world because people like to be involved in the things they share. Social media will push art to greater heights and thus it will become more widely accessible.”

Justin Kujawa, Founder & Creative Director of Matic

“Extrapolating 10-15 years into the future, the most disruptive change will come from the ability and potential for narrow tasked artificial intelligence systems developed with machine learning techniques to improve creative and visual problem solving abilities. We already have functioning deep learning neural networks that can dream up a new Rembrandt image down to the individual brush strokes or conjure up images of non-existent realistic looking animals from complex written descriptions. Artists may work in correlation with these machines within new mediums, especially when creating within virtual and augmented reality spaces. Tilt Brush by Google, already provides an intuitive platform that displays the freedom an artist can have painting in this virtual space.