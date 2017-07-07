Ask The Thought Leaders: What’s The Future Of Google?

Most people assume (I know I did) that the idea which became Google was a plan to make a better search engine. However, the search engine was actually the evolution of a tool for tracking backlinks between web pages called BackRub. Imagine how different the world would be if they kept the name…

If you asked someone in the early 2000s what they thought the future of the company was going to be, it’s highly unlikely their answer would even remotely resemble the software giant we know today. It has become such a household name, it’s even in the Oxford dictionary.

From Google Home to a chatbot who ponders the meaning of life, the future of this company lies solidly with artificial intelligence. For more on that AI and what else to watch out for, we asked a group of industry experts…

What’s The Future Look Like?

Here’s what they had to say…

Kean Graham, CEO of MonetizeMore

“Google has enjoyed the luxury of a monopoly within the ad inventories of publishers. However, over the past two years, their market share has diminished. This is the result of growth of competitive ad networks like Facebook, the emergence of header bidding and publishers becoming more sophisticated. Google is actively combating this with various strategies and new offers, however, this monopoly was due to deteriorate into a competitive market. As a result, it will continue to work on diversifying the profit centers into other markets.”

Brandon Hoffman, Director Of Digital Marketing at KEA Advertising

“Google will be the operating system of the world. They already power phones, browsers and home automation and will be expanding further into the internet of things. Almost everything we touch will be powered by Google.”

Steven Benson, Founder and CEO of Badger Maps

“Google will continue to deliver excellent applications to consumers in the future with the model that the product is free to the user, but those who want to know things about the user or advertise to them, will have to pay. It seems unlikely that Google will try to be a major enterprise software player, going up against Microsoft, Oracle, and Amazon’s AWS business. However, they will probably keep their toes in this market. Google will likely stick with a consumer focused strategy, which will put them against many traditional advertising players but also against new players like Facebook and Snapchat.

Google is in a position where they can take very big bets. Only a few people control the company, and those people probably care about making an impact more than about making more money. This is really unique, and it lets Google take gambles other companies and startups are not able to take. Depending on whether these gambles win or lose, that determines what Google looks like in the future.”

Bill Zientek, Digital Marketing Specialist & SEO Strategist at ePageCity, Inc.

“Google’s search algorithm in 2022 will barely resemble its 2017 iteration.

This is due to exponential advances in technology, computing power and big data. The way people search is changing and Google understands this better than anyone. Algorithms either evolve or die. As attention spans shorten and information overload becomes more rampant, the ability to deliver an accurate, concise answer becomes paramount. Google will evolve to personalize search results even more than it is currently doing. Personal data will be the new Metadata. Additionally, mobile use and the importance of mobile friendliness for Google will continue to spike, particularly in developing countries.

Authenticity will matter more than ever-is a website delivering resourceful, fresh content relevant to its audience? Winning the battle means brands need to embrace this change and truly engage their audience. Visual, digital storytelling won’t be an option; it will be a necessity. Voice search will be highly utilized, perfected, and integrated. Video and user-generated content will dominate written copy.”

Alex Reichmann, CEO of iTestCash

“As something that can’t easily be spammed or abused by sketchy website owners, high quality content simply means websites putting out good quality articles and information. In theory you’d also suspect that websites putting out the best content will also attract more social shares and links back to them from other websites.

Mix all those factors and you have a good reason for a website to rank high on Google’s searches. So with that in mind I think Google will continuously figure out ways to evaluate the type of content that websites are putting out and factoring that into their search algorithms.”

Derek Mabie, Founder of Evolve Digital Labs

“A better question is where won’t Google be?

An algorithm for finding information has morphed into a collection of tools which make life easier. Google provides a way to synthesize small moments and global advancements.

Alphabet has its hand in every facet of our future from driverless cars, communications, wearable technology, renewable energy, health and urban development Google touches everything that pushes the human race forward.

Google will continue to invest in diverse revenue streams to disrupt and take market share from traditional industries, becoming the source to fill consumer needs and simplify processes. Example: Google Flights.

What does this mean for consumers? A simplified marketplace, disrupted by the digital DO-ers, those willing to reimagine everything.”

Adam Gingery, SEO Specialist at DMI Partners & Co-founder of BackstagePodcast.com

“I think Google is working tactfully towards become just as much of a media company as a search engine-if they haven’t accomplished that already. And I’m talking specifically about Google, not any subsidiaries like YouTube (which is media).

Google already delivers real-time information like movie showings, sporting event schedules, answer boxes, structured snippets, and so much more, and the more recent implementation of AMP sometimes keeps articles from other publishers on the Google domain. Google continues to test new ways to provide content in the SERP itself, rather than referring you somewhere else.

Basically, Google could cease to be a broker of content within 5 years-they might simply supply it all themselves.”

Janel Laravie, Founder & CEO of Chacka Marketing