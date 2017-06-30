Ask The Thought Leaders: What’s The Future Of Green Tech?

Up until last year, it seemed the future of green tech was… inevitability, and a total replacement of less efficient technologies. However, with the recent change in the political landscape in the US, it would seem that advancements in green tech will be somewhat stalled, at least for the next few years.

However, although 2016 was the first year to see a decline in clean energy investments, Green Tech Media tells us not to panic just yet, things are still moving in a positive direction. -And they’re right. Green tech in the automotive industry gets better every year and we’re seeing a global push to decarbonize industry altogether.

For more on that, we asked a group of industry experts…

What’s The Future Of Green Tech?

Their answers should leave you feeling a bit more optimistic…

Ken LaRoe, Founder of First GREEN Bank

“As the conversation around climate change intensifies and taking action becomes a necessity to save our planet, green technology will flourish. A recent study shows more than half of consumers are prioritizing doing business with a company known for being environmentally friendly. In light of this, businesses are starting to reevaluate their green offerings to prepare for the future boom of green technology. For example, in order to streamline and encourage the sustainable building process, my bank is spearheading a movement to provide customers with one, convenient place to receive both green building consultation and financing. We also offer scholarships to employees who receive LEED certification. There is a common misconception among entrepreneurs that in order to be profitable, a business must compromise ethical standards. Debunking this theory is pivotal in unlocking the future of green tech.”

Chris Blevins, Co-founder & COO of Pick My Solar

“Our planet is going through the equivalent of a blood transfusion. Any year now the North Pole is expected to melt through during the summer season.

Over the next decade, massive global events like this will bring climate change talk to climate change action. Clean technology will no longer be the sustainable choice, but the only choice. Costs of solar and EVs will force the shift away from their fossil fuel guzzling counterparts. This of course, is the obvious. The not so obvious includes a massive financial opportunity created through Renewable Energy Credits. These credits will someday (within the next century) take the place of oil as the standard backing of currencies. The realization of this over the next decade will turn the tables on clean technologies, making them one of the most financially attractive investments. Unheard of technologies, such as artificial photosynthesis, will be ignited by massive capital investments.”

Josh Sultan, CEO of Jetson

“Green tech will have the most significant impact on the transportation industry and we’re already in the midst of this shift. Teens and adults are increasingly relying on electric bikes, e-scooters and e-skateboards as their primary means of transportation in order to curb gas usage and air pollution. Over time, these innovations will improve how commuters get around in urban cities and help cut down on traffic. At Jetson, we take great pride in pioneering this movement by offering safe and stylish forms of electric transportation that enables everyone to live a healthy, green lifestyle.”

Jeff Flath, CEO of eNow

“As millions of dollars continue to be invested each year in the solar market industry, we’ll see advancements in the development of solar cell and solar panel technology. Such technologies will lead to increased efficiency and higher power output. And as the industry continues to educate people and provide hard solar energy savings data, adoption in residential housing, commercial building and the transportation industry will continue as well as speed up as ROI becomes shorter.

Applications for solar will also increase for things like RV, Marine, Camping and Military. We can envision RVs that will be powered 100% from solar and batteries. And camping sites and military housing could all easily be powered from renewable energy sources. Eventually infrastructure will enable us to accomplish this.”

Gregory Craig, Founder & CEO of Griddy

“New advancements in smart and mobile technology are creating an exciting future for the energy industry. Smart thermostats like Nest, for example, are helping regulate home energy use by automatically adjusting temperature, saving homeowners 12-15% on heating and cooling costs. We see this as just the first layer of the onion. With the right technology, consumers can take even greater control and benefit from a new generation of energy efficiency tools.

For example, If you already manage your personal banking from your tablet or phone, imagine managing your electricity in a similar way. Gone are the days of waiting for monthly statements to come in the mail. Thanks to smart meters and mobile technology, soon you’ll be able to see in near real-time, useful information like how much electricity you use, when you use it and its cost. This kind of customized insight into your energy use will allow you to save money and help balance the grid. Furthermore, the adoption of smart home appliances will make this kind of real-time information easy to act on–saving you big bucks on energy. For example, connected devices will allow people to set up personalized ‘if/then’ scenarios for powering up or down certain appliances. Think, “if the price of electricity drops to $X before 5pm, turn on the dishwasher.”

Omar Abou-Sayed, Founder & CEO of Advantek Waste Management Services

“Innovation in the green tech industry will push more traditional industries (like oil & gas) to minimize their impact on the environment. Competition will create more innovation in technologies and cleaner ways to dispose of wastes, such as improving techniques for recycling flowback water, produced water and drilling muds. Many of these technologies center around data collection and analytic as well as networking and communication. The green tech industry will improve the environmental performance of sectors like oil & gas.”

James McPhail, CEO of Zen Ecosystems