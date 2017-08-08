Asking for References: 10 Tips for Young Professionals

For new graduates or those just entering the workforce, asking for references when you don’t have much experience can be daunting. Before you give up and leave the references portion of the application blank, consider these ten tips for building your reference list and boosting your chances to land the job!

Whether you’re applying for your first internship, or asking a professor to vouch for your research skills, these tips will help you overcome the challenge of a sparse resume and obtain the references you need. Don’t be shy, reach out to those who know you both personally and professionally, and don’t forget the thank you note!