[AskMG] How Can I Trust And Open Up Again After A Heartbreak?

This article was originally published on MG International on August 9, 2017

If you’ve ever had your heart broken before, and want to know how to open up again, I want to say congratulations. At least you haven’t given up. While I don’t have a simple 3 step process on how to do it, I do have one concept that I suggest you start using...

Open your heart!

There’s one thing nearly everyone can expect at some point in their life and that’s a heartbreak, or two. Love is imperfect because people are imperfect, so expecting to feel good all the time when it comes to love is unrealistic. I don’t say it to be mean; I say it because if you allow something as natural as heartbreak to stop you from opening your heart, you’ll never find happiness.

Understand that if you have a wall up to keep pain out, that same wall will prevent love from coming in. You have to be willing to take risks and start trusting your instincts.

The decision to open up and trust again won’t magically happen. You can’t expect some wonderful person to come along and get you to open up so you will feel loved again. That’s not how it works because it’s not that person’s responsibility and quite frankly no one wants that task, especially in today’s dating world.

Just like you’re looking for love, other people are looking for love too. The last thing they want to do is take time to break down your walls.

For a man, having to break down a woman’s walls says, she’s work. While men don’t mind putting in the work, they only want to work when they see there’s a possibility for much more.

For a woman, when she has to break down a man’s walls, she gets turned off and categorizes him as a “f*** boy” or a guy who isn’t really serious.

In both situations, the person wants to find love, but is afraid, so they’ve put a wall up.

If you want to start opening up, there are 3 things I want to leave with you…

Everything in life is a risk: If you’re going find love, you’re going to have to be willing to take a risk. That may mean you’ll get hurt, but it also means you’ll find someone amazing too. You won’t know until you open up. You can’t control other people: There’s no way you can control what other people are going to do. But, you can control you. If you show up open, and ready for love, you’ll attract the right kind of person. Even if you don’t attract the right person initially, don’t let those experiences jade you! Look for the lessons and learn about yourself and what you’re looking for. Look for the red flags: While you’re dating, always be on the lookout for red flags, so you don’t end up hurt. If it quacks like a duck, walks like a duck, it’s a duck.