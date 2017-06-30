STYLE
06/30/2017 06:42 pm ET

Asos Leaves One Very Important Feature Visible In Bikini Photos

Gotta love the site's no re-touching policy!

By Suzy Strutner

It’s swimsuit season, which means it’s that time of year to flaunt your body in all it’s stretch-marked glory.

Rather than photoshopping those “glitter stripes” out, Asos’ has a policy not to “artificially adjust photographs of models to change their appearance.” And Twitter users are taking note.

The stretch marks are indeed the models’ own, a spokeswoman for the brand told HuffPost. Asos only retouches clothing and products in its photos, usually adjusting the color so they’ll look more like they do in real life, she added. 

Here are a few more shots from the site. 

Usasoscom
South Beach plunge tie back swimsuit, $35 at Us.asos.com
Usasoscom
Pull&Bear bandeau bikini top, $26 at Us.asos.com
Usasoscom
New look cross back ribbed bodysuit, $16 at Us.asos.com

We and our stretch marks are so ready for swim season. Well done, Asos!

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Mom Embraces Stretch Marks, Proves She Looks Great In Her Calvins
Suggest a correction
Suzy Strutner Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Huffington Post
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend… with better taste.
Asos Leaves One Very Important Feature Visible In Bikini Photos

CONVERSATIONS