Asos Leaves One Very Important Feature Visible In Bikini Photos

It’s swimsuit season, which means it’s that time of year to flaunt your body in all it’s stretch-marked glory.

Rather than photoshopping those “glitter stripes” out, Asos’ has a policy not to “artificially adjust photographs of models to change their appearance.” And Twitter users are taking note.

so nice to see a model without photoshop, she is gorgeous without airbrushing stretch marks👙 @ASOS pic.twitter.com/6f1TVFKDjc — lu (@ElizaStaples) June 29, 2017

round of applause to ASOS for not editing out their models stretch marks, finally realistic body images are being promoted, so beautiful 👏🏻💖 — kell 🌟 (@Kelly_Horrigan) June 28, 2017

I honestly love asos for not editing out their models stretch marks 👏 pic.twitter.com/ls070aY8gn — baby nymph~ (@LilmskittenMFC) June 26, 2017

I loveeee that they haven't airbrushed her stretch marks! Go @ASOS !!!! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hBte9PSIer — SS (@Shinadeshadai) June 19, 2017

Wow just saw stretch marks on a bathing suit model. Well done @ASOS !! Made a customer out of me! — annie__bird (@annie__bird) June 4, 2017

The stretch marks are indeed the models’ own, a spokeswoman for the brand told HuffPost. Asos only retouches clothing and products in its photos, usually adjusting the color so they’ll look more like they do in real life, she added.

Here are a few more shots from the site.

