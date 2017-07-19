Aspiring Entrepreneurs in India Face Immense Challenges, But Must Persevere

By Abhi Golhar

Entrepreneurs, India needs you. It’s time for entrepreneurs in India, and for those of us abroad, to rise to the challenge to bolster the economy by creating jobs for the youth amidst grave challenges that include societal judgment and bureaucratic inefficiencies. Those entrepreneurs who wish to create a positive impact for India must challenge the status quo, be risk takers and most importantly, not be afraid to fail.

A few years ago, my family and I started a ginning and oils company in my father’s hometown of Hinganghat, India. Our objective was simple — to create jobs and educate locals while running a profitable venture. Currently, I visit once or twice a year to learn about the market and oversee operations. During my travels, I’ve noticed how difficult it is to be an entrepreneur in India, and the following are the hurdles I believe entrepreneurs will face when starting a business:

No Appetite For Failure: Indian culture is intolerant of failures. If an entrepreneur does not succeed on the first attempt, s/he is given no recognition for attempting something new. “Playing it safe” is a modern mantra in India. This is a primary reason why, despite having a skilled workforce, there are minimal technological innovations to come out of India. Additionally, a young entrepreneur is discouraged by his or her parents from starting a business for fear of financial loss and not being able to find a suitable spouse.

It may seem daunting to start an entrepreneurial venture in India, and some may elect to pursue opportunities in other countries with better systems that offer a higher chance of success. But this doesn’t solve the problem at hand: Our call to action is to grow businesses amongst these challenges so future generations have the reassurance of job growth and most importantly, value entrepreneurs in the same regard as engineers, physicians and accountants. If you’re willing to face the challenges head-on, there are benefits to reap.

Manageable Competition: Being a developing country, there is little competition for entrepreneurs with strong morals and innovative ideas. As long as the service is unique, there is a good chance that the business will succeed. Keep in mind that there is no intellectual property right protection. Therefore, once a new service/product is introduced to the Indian market, an entrepreneur will face competition from copycat products immediately.

Do I believe India can have a bright future for entrepreneurs? Yes — but it starts with a cumulative, fundamental shift in mindset, starting now.

