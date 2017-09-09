Assamese Film Industry and The ‘Mission China’ Craze…Why this fascination?

If you are from Assam and if you haven’t been living in a box, or on a remote island without wi-fi for the past 2 years, then it’s highly likely that you’re aware of the Mission China craze that has been sweeping across the northeastern states of late.

Zubeen Garg’s Mission China

8th September, 2017, saw the release of the much anticipated Assamese movie, and with it brought a renewed frenzy of teenage and, perhaps to a slightly lesser extent, adult fanaticism, that hasn’t been seen since…well the last Assamese movie craze, maybe Hiya Diya Niya. Anyone who has visited a cinema recently won’t be surprised to know that there have been at least 7 Assamese films released this year, and several more due for release before the end of 2017. But who has seen this craze! Anyone who doesn’t ‘count’ themselves as a member of this Assamese film industry cult, is probably left wondering ‘What’s with the regional fascination?’

For me, it started in early teenage years, when, while making my way steadily through my dad’s movie collection, I came across Mon Jai. I had already developed an interest with all things Assamese, folk, northeast and mediocrity – so my first introduction to this immortal thing was the start of a fascination that has stayed with me, somewhat embarrassingly at times, into adult life. I am comforted, however, by the fact that I’m not the only one drawn to tales of these low budget, mediocre productions. Of course, there are plenty of nutters out there who take fascination into obsession, you only need to type the word ‘Assamese films’ into a search engine to see how strange it gets, but we’ll try and keep this piece somewhat rational for now.

One may be forgiven for assuming that cinema, and Bollywood in particular, has been responsible for developing this type of hype over movies the past few decades in India. Or indeed, to assume that our very own Rajesh Khanna was the creator of this being in it’s original, fictional larger than life craze. In fact, movies have been a topic about craze since god knows when. Furthermore, entire populations across the globe, living in even superstitious and credulous times, actually get attracted to this phenomenon called films or movies.

Till now, over 300 Assamese movies have been released, including the 3rd Indian movie ‘Joymoti’. Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Pramathesh Barua, Bhupen Hazarika, etc. began the Assamese film journey with the production of several movies one after another. Other filmmakers joined the bandwagon too. However, for Assamese films, the budget always remained a constraint and hence the mediocrity in production quality. However, it’s another matter that film festivals get bigger budgets than film production grants from the state government.

Mission China shooting - Zubeen Garg

With Mission China, our idol Zubeen Garg has brought to us a high expense love story and the breathtaking natural beauty of northeast India. Love stories don’t normally do it for me personally; this is no ordinary love story however for us, the Assamese. Ask an Assamese and he/she will say that after Romeo and Juliet, there hasn’t been a love story so intense, so passionate, and so mortally dangerous. Zubeen Da and his team has cleverly written the screenplay to catch the imagination of every Assamese. The end result: a legion of teenagers, only now enthralled and hooked on the Assamese genre, have just joined the pre-existing legion of regional movie fans across the state. The box office result - we’ll need to wait for that but that doesn't really matter in this case.

Zubeen Garg addressing a promotional event

So back to my original question – why the fascination? The movie has an obvious draw to a human being, so strikingly beautiful and overpoweringly seductive, with superhuman like strengths, speed, agility, and not to mention a magical personality. This being embodies everything that a man would strive to be; powerful, attractive, beautiful…and yes, immortal in terms of leaving a lasting impression. One could draw parallels between Zubeen Garg or Mission China and the human race’s capacity to achieve the ultimate.