Official At Infamous Louisiana Penitentiary Accused Of Rape

Allkindza via Getty Images A guard tower as seen from inside the prison yard at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

An assistant warden at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has been accused of committing rape inside the prison walls.

Barrett Boeker, 34, was charged with one count of second-degree rape on Tuesday and was swiftly placed on administrative leave. He was held at the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond.

The rape is alleged to have occurred on Nov. 30 at Boeker’s home on Angola property. Erin Foster, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, told The Huffington Post the rape victim was “not an inmate,” but declined to reveal other details, including the person’s gender.

“The alleged incident allegedly happened while he was off duty,” Ken Pastorick, communications director for the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, told HuffPost.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriffs Office Barrett Boeker's police booking photo.

Boeker has been employed at Angola since September 2001 and is the assistant warden for Camp J, according to Pastorick.

Authorities have released no further details in the case.

Boeker’s arrest adds to headline grabbing incidents this year at Angola ― a prison with a long and sordid history that’s been nicknamed “Alcatraz of the South” and “the Bloodiest Prison in America.”

In January, longtime Warden Burl Cain resigned amid questions raised by The Advocate about his business dealings. The reports prompted several state investigations, but Cain was reportedly cleared of wrongdoing.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Former warden Burl Cain is pictured in this August 2001 photo.

In March, Corey Miller, a rapper known as C-Murder who’s jailed for life in the slaying of a teenage fan, was investigated by prison officials after the release of a new music video. Miller insisted the material was recorded before he was incarcerated, and investigators could find no conclusive evidence suggesting otherwise.

Earlier this month, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two former high-ranking prison officials and accused them of stealing at least $160,000.

Court records don’t indicate whether Boeker is represented by an attorney. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.