Astonishing! 25.89% Of The UK’s Population Suffers From Poor Mobile Signal!

Would you believe if I told you that 17 Million people across the UK suffer from the poor mobile signal? I certainly wouldn’t. You see, that number (17 million) makes up for more than one fourth of the UK’s entire population. The fact is, in a world so dynamic, with everyone always on the move, connectivity could not be more essential. However, the statistics I mentioned above show - good connectivity, in the recent past, has become a real problem.

Honestly, when I first read these numbers, they didn’t catch my attention. Not at all. Sure, at times I did experience dropped calls (sometimes even during important phone meetings which made me go really crazy)… but dropped calls definitely isn’t something you normally pay constant attention to, is it?

But these numbers got me thinking. And I believe once you read this article they will make you think too. Here’s why:

Just imagine how many of those 17 million people would happen to be elderlies living alone upstate, far from their relatives. For most of these people, their telephones are still the primary means of communication with their family. Not having a proper signal can definitely cause some unpleasant situations for them.

Moreover, imagine how many of those 17 million would happen to be people who simply need special care and for whom not being able to make a call… in some instances… may turn into a life-threatening situation.

Anyhow, having no signal bars on your mobile phone has become such a norm; but a nuisance in itself. Many a time, you find yourself in this fix, and you are unable to place a call, send out a text or even check your mail. Picture this: You are in a remote place, stranded, and the worst comes to the worst and you desperately need help. When you look at your phone, no bars at all. What to do?

Most of us have folk living upstate, folk you need to check up on from time to time. There comes a time when you fail in a bid to establish a connection with them, and maybe it is that time when they need you the most. Question remains, what to do?

Those in places with good reception have not been left out of this either. One time or the other, you might be a victim of mobile phone signal dead zones, whereby you are in a place that is deemed connected yet still, you do not have connection.

Hospitals can be in the most remote of places. These hospitals more often than not require help from their bigger and more equipped counterparts in the towns and cities. They therefore need to be in constant communication and thus the essence of good connectivity here could not be overemphasized.

However, this problem will soon be a goner with everyone trying to curb it. An issue of such essence could not be left without solution. Mobile phone accessory developers like Mobile Signal Boosters from the UK and others from all over the world have been in constant search for a long term solution. The best solution yet is the mobile phone signal booster which does just that, boost the signal. These gadgets are built specifically for the reason of improving mobile phone signal and they come in a variety of shapes and sizes, depending on the intended use.

Mobile Signal Booster

This is one of the revolutionary gadgets in the signal boosting industry at the moment. It is of simple design composed of three units:

· Signal amplifier

· A reception antenna

· Rebroadcasting antenna

The reception antenna receives the signal, however weak it may be, and transmits it to the amplifier. The amplifier then strengthens the signal. The strong signal is then transmitted out using the rebroadcasting antenna. The rebroadcasting antenna is comparable to mobile phone masts used by network providers, just that they are smaller in size and bandwidth. This component functions to rebroadcast the cell signal in its surrounding.

These devices, depending on their bandwidth, can provide signal coverage of up to 500 square feet. Signal boosters can either boost voice signals, 4G network signals or both. The question that most people ask is, “What mobile service providers does the device work with?” Well, that is product specific and country specific. Most mobile signal boosters can boost one, a few or many service providers' signals. The best however are those that boost both internet connection and voice.

With the ability to boost signals of more than one network operators, it is one of the ideal devices in improving your mobile phone’s connectivity.

Life Saver

I was once hiking in the Yorkshire Dales up in the North of England with my long time mate, Nick. Trekking, I slipped, fell and broke my ankle. I could not walk on any further. There we were, stranded, in the middle of nowhere. Our phones had completely lost reception, it was running late and it soon would have been dark. Luckily for me, Nick had insisted on bringing with us the Mobile Signal Booster. He quickly set it up, and just like that, we had a signal. With that, we were able to place a phone call and I got the help I needed. Without the mobile signal booster, I honestly do not know what would have come of me. However, thanks to this device, I was able to see another day and today, I can confidently say that this revolutionary device saved my life and that is why I have to share this with the world. Maybe it might help save a life too